Man hit with 18-year prison sentence after officials intercept shocking contraband: 'Zero tolerance'

A man was given a long sentence after being found with several pounds of ivory and rhino horn from highly endangered species.

What's happening?

The man, a Chinese national living in Zimbabwe named Cong Yanzhong, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted on two counts of unlawfully dealing in wildlife products, according to the Zimbabwean.

He was arrested in July after detectives were informed that he had the products at his home. They included 7.7 kilograms (almost 17 pounds) of rhino horn worth $240,000 and 36 kilograms (79 pounds) of raw ivory worth just over $6,000.

The outlet reported that the National Prosecuting Authority stated he was caught carrying a bag containing three shrink-wrapped rhino horns, and he didn't have any permits or licenses for the material.

"The sentencing sends a strong message that Zimbabwe has zero tolerance for wildlife crime," the NPA said in a statement. "We will continue to work tirelessly to protect our precious natural heritage and ensure that those who seek to profit from the destruction of our wildlife face the full force of the law."

Why is wildlife trafficking important?

Elephants and rhinos have been hunted and poached for their ivory and horns for years, almost to the point of extinction for some species. Rhino horns are prized in some Asian traditional medical practices and seen as a status symbol, according to Save the Rhino, putting the animals under constant threat from poachers. And according to the World Wildlife Fund, 20,000 elephants are illegally killed for their tusks.

The threat doesn't stop there. Wildlife trafficking of live animals or animal products can contribute to the spread of invasive species, bringing in parasites, diseases, and sometimes live species that displace native ones.

Wildlife trafficking also connects to larger criminal networks that engage in drug and human trafficking as well.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

Laws are in place around the world to combat trafficking and poaching. In this particular case, the NPA stated that it hopes the 18-year sentence will serve as an additional deterrent for those who may be tempted by the wildlife trade.

The WWF is also working on understanding why someone may become involved in wildlife trafficking and developing strategies and solutions to steer them away from the practice, on top of working with governments to legislate and stop the trade.

