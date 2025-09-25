Authorities catch men selling shocking contraband as trophies: 'Commitment to the fight'

The duo was apparently looking for a buyer at the time of their arrest.

Kenyan authorities have apprehended two poaching suspects they believe are linked to the ivory trade.

What's happening?

The suspects allegedly possessed two pieces of rhino horn when they were stopped by law enforcement. The horn fragments weighed 2.2 kilograms (about 4.8 pounds) and were valued at two million Kenyan shillings, or about $15,444 USD, according to the Star.

The duo was apparently looking for a buyer at the time of their arrest. They were selling the horns as trophy pieces. The accused poachers were arraigned in the JKIA Law Courts.

The Star reported that one of the suspects was charged with wildlife trafficking in the past. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2016 before being released in 2018 after being acquitted in appeals court.

"The arrest and arraignment of the suspects once again demonstrates Kenya's commitment to the fight against wildlife crime," said Erastus Kanga, Kenya Wildlife Service director general, to the Star.

Why is poaching important?

Poaching further threatens the survival of endangered species. Rhino horns are valuable in the illegal wildlife trade, incentivizing poachers to continue to kill the dwindling population. The white rhino, which was historically found in Kenya and three other countries, is nearly extinct, according to the WWF. Only two remain in existence, both female, due to rampant poaching.

Animal extinction affects more than just wildlife. It impacts the entire local ecosystem, which relies on a delicate balance between native plants and animals. Rhinos, for example, are critical in managing plant growth, reducing brush, and creating clearings that are useful to other flora and fauna. The conservation of these animals also creates jobs, stimulating the local economy. Without these creatures, humans and wildlife will feel the loss.

What's being done about poaching?

Poaching is illegal. Many countries are cracking down on illegal hunters with harsh fines and jail time to dissuade others from continuing the practice.

Some scientists have tried to make poaching rhinos less desirable by dehorning them or putting non-toxic radioactive isotopes in their horns. Meanwhile, in Kenya, thermal cameras and emerging technology have helped curb rhino poaching, according to the WWF.

