Officials make disturbing discovery after busting trafficking ring: 'Carried out through meticulous investigation'

Several smugglers landed behind bars after leopard skins were discovered during a wildlife trafficking bust in India.

What's happening?

Officials said four smugglers were detained with two leopard skins in the Rayagada district of Odisha, according to a Kalinga TV report.

Following their arrests, the suspects confessed that a wildlife smuggling ring had been ongoing for years.

Just months earlier, police said seven people were arrested in connection with a leopard skin trafficking ring in a different district in Odisha. Forensic analysts have been working to determine the origin of the seized leopard skins.

"The operation was carried out through meticulous investigation and intelligence gathering," an official statement from the Rayagada Forest Department said, per Kalinga TV.

The department went on to thank authorities and said it remains dedicated to protecting wildlife and biodiversity in the region.

Why is wildlife trafficking important?

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, wildlife trafficking is happening in more than 80% of countries around the world.

Although illegal, the trade is very lucrative. The Guardian reported that it could be worth an estimated $23 billion a year.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, hundreds of millions of wild plants and animals are involved in the wildlife trade. This practice contributes to immense amounts of animal endangerment and biodiversity loss.

In the last 20 years alone, authorities have seized 6,000 different species while attempting to combat wildlife crime.

Wildlife crime has surged due to increased demand for rhino horns, shark fins, and elephant tusks, according to Earth.org. Sadly, an estimated 15,000 elephants are killed annually, and 10,000 African rhinos have been poached over the last decade.

Moreover, trafficking wild animals can facilitate disease transmission, which puts human health and native species at risk. Non-native species introduced to a new location, or invasive species, often outcompete native species for resources and negatively impact the local environment.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

There are several global campaigns dedicated to fighting wildlife crime.

In the United States, there have been efforts at the state level to protect vulnerable wildlife. For example, poachers in Vermont can receive fines of up to $2,000 and potential jail time for a first offense.

Scientists have discovered new tactics to combat trafficking too. In Africa, scientists injected rhinos with harmless radioactive material that can be detected at borders.

Researchers have also developed technology to identify wildlife trafficking hubs at airports before incidents are even reported.

