Customs officials make stunning discovery after searching passenger's luggage — here's what they found

A smuggling attempt at Bengaluru's international airport — where 40 exotic animals were found hidden in a suitcase — is raising alarms about the risks of invasive species, disease spread, and the global demand for the illegal wildlife trade.

What happened?

On August 11, customs officials at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport made a shocking discovery: a 20-year-old passenger from Tamil Nadu allegedly attempted to smuggle 40 wild mammals and reptiles from Bangkok, all hidden in his check-in luggage.

The animals included four Argentine black and white tegus, 27 green iguanas, one corn snake, two meerkats, two bearded dragons, one Indonesian blue-tongued skink, and three western basilisks, according to The Hindu. The passenger, identified as Shafiqur Rahman Sirajuddin, was immediately intercepted and is now facing further investigation.

Why is wildlife smuggling concerning?

Wildlife smuggling is more than just a crime — it can have serious consequences for ecosystems, local communities, and public health. Introducing invasive species, like iguanas or tegus, into new environments can devastate biodiversity, outcompete native animals, and spread unfamiliar diseases.

The illicit wildlife trade also fuels global trafficking networks, often linked to broader illegal markets. When rare or exotic species are moved across borders, they can disrupt ecological balance and undermine conservation efforts meant to protect vulnerable species.

What's being done about wildlife smuggling?

Authorities in India have been ramping up their surveillance at international airports, leading to an increasing number of wildlife trafficking busts in recent years.

Globally, initiatives like the Coalition to End Wildlife Trafficking Online — which brings together tech companies, governments, and conservation groups — are working to disrupt trade at the source.

For individuals, supporting certified wildlife sanctuaries and saying no to exotic pets are powerful ways to cut demand. Travelers can also play a role by reporting suspicious activity at airports and borders, ensuring fewer animals are exploited in the process.

