Conservation group celebrates astonishing milestone after removing over 20 tons of invasive snakes: 'We're moving in the right direction'

Thanks to a collaborative effort between the Conservancy of Southwest Florida and researchers at the University of Florida, over 20 tons of Burmese pythons have been removed from Southwest Florida.

"We like it when a scout snake does not locate a female or there are fewer and of a smaller size class. That indicates that we're moving in the right direction, with the goal of local population suppression," said Conservancy biologist Ian Bartoszek, per the Naples Daily News.

So, what's the deal with Burmese pythons, and why do they need to be removed? Unfortunately for Floridians, they are an aggressively invasive species and a severe problem in Florida's Everglades.

The ecological impact is serious. Burmese pythons are known for being "generalist" predators, meaning they consume a wide variety of wildlife.

In 2012, the USGS (United States Geological Survey) documented a 99.3% raccoon population decline, a 98.9% drop in opossums, and an 87.5% drop in bobcats, all while marsh rabbits, cottontail rabbits, and foxes all but disappeared entirely.

The effect on native plants throughout the region is relatively unknown, though it's hard to imagine that drastic herbivore population declines won't impact native plants.

What really makes Florida's Burmese python issue so complicated is the snake's hunting habits. They're hard for scientists and hunters to detect thanks to their camouflage and the difficulty of the Everglades terrain.

It's so arduous that Florida has taken a containment approach over an elimination strategy, utilizing bounty hunters among other groups to gain some semblance of control.

Things are not much easier when dealing with invasive plant species, either. Like the Burmese python, many of the over 755 invasive plant species in the U.S. grow rapidly, overtaking native species by robbing them of nutrients.

Fortunately, personal lawn battles against invasive plants are a bit easier than the elusive python. Upgrading to a natural lawn draws in pollinators, who help shield our food supply as one of the most important aspects of nature's lifecycle.

Native lawns also boost the local ecosystem's harmony while reducing maintenance and saving gardeners and landscapers both time and money.

While the campaign against Florida's Burmese python invasion is far from over, you can do your part by promoting a more balanced, natural ecosystem.

