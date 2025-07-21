Expert shares simple recipe using invasive lizards wreaking havoc on US region: 'How does it taste?'

An expert has shared an innovative method to fight invasive iguanas in Florida, and it involves turning them into a tasty dish.

TikToker Nick Kratka (@nick_kratka) posted a video explaining that they catch and cook these invasive species, making a signature dish called iguana teriyaki.

@nick_kratka IGUANA TERIYAKI CATCH AND COOK The reason I went iguana hunting today was to catch an iguana for Massimo; he had been seeing me cook them and wanted to give it a try. As we were at the location, there were SO MANY monster Iguanas. I couldn't resist but try to get one for myself. As temperatures drop iguanas become less active and will push boundaries more to lay in the sun because they are cold blooded. You know you have a good day to catch them when it's sunny out between 40-70 degrees. You can catch them when it's warmer but they will be more active and you will be sweating a LOT. These lizards are INVASIVE, OVERPOPULATED, borrow under buildings which eventually cause the buildings to collapse, and are responsible for eating a significant amount of Florida's vegetation/small mammals. Florida has an open season on iguanas for these reasons and HIGHLY ENCOURAGES you remove them before they completely destroy our environment. INGREDIENTS: WILD IGUANA LEGS SALT PEPPER GARLIC POWDER ONION POWDER PAPRIKA BROCCOLI (I like the ones with big heads) TERIYAKI SAUCE OLIVE OIL RECIPE: Start by seasoning and steaming broccoli until soft (use all seasonings above) Once broccoli is soft, season iguana meat with salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika (season generously) Coat the bottom of your pan with a light layer of olive oil, cook meat until 3/4ths of the way done. After meat is 3/4th cooked (use your best judgment), add in your broccoli (cut into small pieces) and teriyaki sauce. Cook until meat is thoroughly cooked and enjoy! Thanks for watching! Comment what i should catch and cook next! 🎣 🦎 🥘 ♬ original sound - Nick Kratka

In the video, Nick shows you how to successfully hunt and catch one of the lizards before cooking up a feast. Because the lizards are cold-blooded, they recommend waiting for cooler weather when the animals are less active to make it easier.

Once you have your catch, then all you need are a handful of ingredients, including the legs from the iguana, salt, pepper, teriyaki sauce, and some broccoli. The simple recipe involves frying up the meat and combining it with some steamed broccoli for a tasty and innovative meal.

Removing green iguanas is important because they are not native to Florida and have been causing problems since the 1960s when they arrived on cargo ships from South America. The lizards have become invasive, and large populations of them are causing damage to buildings as they burrow underneath them, as well as eating native plants and small mammals.

Globally, invasive species are estimated to cause billions of dollars of damage every year. This includes damaging property, destroying crops, and spreading pests and diseases. For example, zebra mussels have been shown to clog water pipes, while Asian tiger mosquitoes spread diseases such as dengue fever and the Zika virus.

Invasive species also outcompete native ones, negatively impacting native plants and wildlife and causing populations to decline. Removing invasive species is the only way to protect and restore natural ecosystems so that these environments can continue to support the human and animal populations that rely on them.

There were lots of curious people in the comments. "What does iguana taste like?" asked one commenter. While another asked, "Out of ten how does it taste?"

