Airport officials make shocking discoveries in passengers' luggage: 'Strengthening enforcement'

Authorities at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport recently intercepted a series of smuggling attempts that included not only drugs and high-tech equipment, but also a startling array of exotic wildlife.

according to OneIndia

The seizures, made in four separate incidents, underscore how wildlife trafficking and illegal trade can be linked, undermining the safety of humans, individual animals, and the environment at large. 

What happened?

Customs officials seized nearly four kilograms (8.8 pounds) of suspected hydroponic marijuana with an estimated street value of 18.9 million rupees (roughly $222,851) and high-value drones worth 3.2 million rupees (roughly $36,600) inside a trolley bag, from passengers from Bangkok and Colombo.

Perhaps most alarming was the discovery of exotic animals — some alive, some deceased — stuffed inside luggage. Officials found 19 iguanas, 10 orange bearded dragons, one live quince monitor lizard, two squirrels (one dead), a dead raccoon, and two dead Central American squirrel monkeys. All four passengers involved were detained, and the seizures were announced in an official statement earlier this month.

This is not an isolated case. Similar wildlife trafficking incidents have occurred at airports worldwide, from orangutans in Thailand to jaguars in Suriname. Traffickers often use commercial flights to move endangered species, bypassing safeguards meant to protect ecosystems and public health.

Why is wildlife smuggling important?

Wildlife trafficking is problematic, no matter how big or small the operation is. It threatens individual animal lives, with many animals dying in transit. Beyond that, it's illegal, criminal behavior that puts people at risk. 

Communities can also be harmed. When species are smuggled and introduced to new environments, they can destabilize ecosystems, disrupt agriculture, and spread diseases to both wildlife and humans. For example, species like iguanas and monitor lizards can outcompete native animals, damage crops, and introduce parasites or pathogens, forever changing the makeup of a habitat.

Commonly trafficked animals like seahorses, millions of which were at the center of a major bust in 2025, or the endangered European glass eel, are critical members of their ecosystems. Removing them can be disruptive and destructive.

What's being done about international smuggling?

Customs agencies around the world are ramping up screenings and collaborating with international organizations like INTERPOL and the World Customs Organization to intercept illegal shipments. In India, authorities continue to make high-profile seizures at airports, signaling a growing focus on biodiversity protection and enforcement.

In the U.S., Homeland Security Investigations teams up with the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife to investigate, apprehend, and charge traffickers. 

"Through its collaboration with interagency partners, HSI continues to work and build on the strategy's three objectives," HSI's government website states. "Strengthening enforcement; reducing demand for illegally traded wildlife; and building international cooperation, commitment, and public-private partnerships."

Everyday travelers can help by reporting suspicious activity, avoiding purchases of exotic animals or products derived from wildlife, and supporting conservation groups instead.

x