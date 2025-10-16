Authorities discover shocking cargo in major trafficking bust: 'It is very disappointing and hurtful to see this happening'

"All of them are underweight and traumatized."

An investigation by authorities in India led to the dismantling of a bird trafficking syndicate.

What's happening?

Twelve rare birds — macaws, cockatoos, and African grey parrots among them — were stolen from a rescue facility in Karjat, India, and sold to a breeder in Chennai.

This incident triggered an investigation by the Raigad police, who eventually arrested a suspect and unraveled a larger bird trafficking operation, according to Mid-Day.

Authorities recovered the birds, but the damage remains. They endured cramped cages, malnutrition, and trauma during their transport.

"It is very disappointing and hurtful to see this happening," said veterinarian Dr. Rina Dev, owner of Riwild Sanctuary & Charitable Trust, which had been caring for the birds.

"All of them are underweight and traumatized. We are glad that they survived."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why is this important?

Bird trafficking doesn't just hurt the animals targeted by wildlife traffickers.

Communities lose healthy ecosystems, and their entire ecosystem can be disrupted. Additionally, smuggled birds can spread disease and increase demand for more illegal captures.

This black market also erodes conservation progress.

Traffickers undermine rescue centers' efforts to protect endangered species by stealing the very animals in their care.

Many of these birds play key roles in their native ecosystems, such as dispersing seeds that support forests, which in turn support clean air, stable climates, and the food chain.

What's being done about it?

Authorities in Maharashtra are continuing their crackdown on trafficking syndicates, but long-term solutions require both enforcement and education.

Stronger monitoring of rescue facilities and harsher penalties for smugglers can help deter future crimes.

On an individual level, people can make a difference by refusing to buy exotic pets from unverified sellers — these purchases often fund and fuel the illegal wildlife trade.

Supporting wildlife sanctuaries, reporting suspected trafficking, and spreading awareness about the risks of keeping non-native pets all help reduce demand.

Conservation wins are possible. Stricter enforcement has already curbed some trafficking networks, and community-led sanctuaries continue to rehabilitate species.

Protecting birds like these isn't just about saving beautiful creatures — it's about safeguarding the natural systems on which people everywhere depend.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



