Border agents recover over $100,000 in illegal cargo after foiling smuggling attempt — here's what they found

The crime in question is very dangerous and destructive.

Animal smuggling poses a grave threat that unfortunately goes beyond just the safety of the poor animals being trafficked. It also affects the greater community at large.

That is why it is so important that those engaging in the practice be brought to justice, like two men in Malaysia who were recently caught illegally smuggling hundreds of animals, according to Free Malaysia Today.

What's happening?

Two men in Malaysia were arrested at Kuala Lumpur Airport when they were discovered trying to smuggle hundreds of animals out of the country. Agents at the airport discovered more than 300 exotic animals, including blue iguanas, red-eared sliders, savannah monitors, Nile monitors, common spotted cuscus, and black-throated monitors, among others.

The animals had an estimated total value of RM460,000, which is equal to over $108,000.

Why is stopping animal smuggling important?

Smuggling animals is a very dangerous, very destructive thing to do. First and foremost, it is a threat to the animals themselves, who are removed from their natural habitats. This threatens their health and could result in their death. But it is also a threat to any community where they are secretly relocated. This is because the practice is a grave threat to biodiversity.

As the United Nations explains, biodiversity is an essential element of our natural world. Plants, animals, bacteria, and even genes have all evolved over millions of years to form ecosystems. And each part of that ecosystem plays a critical role. Biodiversity is responsible for food and medicine, and it also helps fuel our economies.

But when a new species is introduced into an unfamiliar environment, it can have cascading, devastating effects. Animals and plant life can die, and entire ecosystems can be destroyed.

Unfortunately, the incident in Malaysia is not an isolated one. Customs officials have arrested a group of men in Bangkok who were trying to smuggle endangered species out of Thailand. And this problem is not just an international one. Authorities in Massachusetts arrested a man last year who was smuggling illegal animal parts into the country.

What's being done to combat it?

One of the main ways to battle this disturbing practice is to educate the public about its many dangers. Another important tool is strong laws passed internationally against smuggling.

But laws are only as good as their enforcement. Governments around the world must also provide the necessary resources to their law enforcement agencies while also fostering global cooperation to ensure this horrific practice comes to an end.

