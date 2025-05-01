  • Outdoors Outdoors

Disturbing video captures wild turkey's haunting appearance as it roams the streets: 'Infuriating on so many levels'

"Anyone else seen this bird?"

by Jenny Allison
"Anyone else seen this bird?"

Photo Credit: iStock

On a bike trail in Fort Collins, Colorado, one woman spotted something distressing: a wild turkey with a long arrow stuck completely through its body.

"Anyone else seen this bird?" her husband posted on the Fort Collins subreddit. "My wife got this video this morning. … She called northern Colorado wildlife and they said he's been seen with it for 7 years and there's been several unsuccessful attempts to catch and remove it. Wild stuff."

Turkey with an arrow through it.
byu/Sclerocactus inFortCollins

One commenter said: "Thanks for calling them to check on it anyway. It's the right thing to do when you see something like this."

Another had stronger language for the upsetting video.

"This is infuriating on so many levels," they vented. "I wish the person could be caught and put in jail."

Someone else echoed the opinion, reinforcing it with a statistic they pulled from the nonprofit Animal Rights Coalition. "Wounding rates for Deer in bow hunting are 52%. In other words bowhunters are ineffective and only wounded the animal they were trying to kill 52% of the time," they explained. "And that's when hunting deer, a much larger target. One of the many reasons bowhunting is wildly unethical IMHO."

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Hunting can be contentious, but the subject is far more complex than that. Hunting provides an effective way to keep invasive species in check, allowing native flora and fauna to thrive. Not only that, but hunters and fishers also have historically been major financial supporters of conservation efforts through their licenses.

"The only unethical thing about it is unskilled shooters," another commenter argued. "Bow hunting is a skill that needs to honed by shooting thousands of arrows a year. Like anything else in This world, bad people ruin it for the good."

It's true that there have been many instances of hunters abusing their licenses, killing more animals than legally permitted, including endangered species. And poaching continues to threaten some of the planet's most precarious animal populations, as species such as pangolins, elephants, and rhinoceroses are harvested for their body parts in trafficking networks.

For consumers, it's best to always check to make sure that animal products you purchase — whether it's meat, clothing, beauty products, or otherwise — are sustainably and ethically sourced. And if you suspect illegal hunting or trafficking, there are hotlines available in your area to provide anonymous tips.

And while nobody's sure who injured this turkey, the first commenter is right. Whatever the cause, if you see an injured wild animal, it's best to get in touch with local officials who can assess the situation and provide assistance.

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x