Florida hunter hit with lifetime ban after blatant killing in front of witnesses: 'They shouldn't be shooting'

Some were not satisfied with the penalty.

One Floridian has received a lifetime hunting ban for shooting a protected bird, according to Outdoor Life.

A pair of tundra swans were spotted by Lake Jackson near Tallahassee. This being a rare sight in the region, word got out, and hunters and photographers alike took up positions to find them. The pair swam by one group of hunters unimpeded.

One unnamed hunter in a kayak, however, was spotted shooting one of the tundra swans, wringing its neck, and hiding it in his kayak. Authorities went to investigate and found the bird after an initial denial from the hunter.

He claimed to have been hunting for 35 years and never misidentified a bird, per WCTV. Bird photographers were able to capture evidence of the hunt in the act. If it can be proved the hunter took the shot knowing the species, he could face felony charges.

The tundra swan is protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act because of its rarity in Florida.

"If they can't tell what they're shooting, they shouldn't be shooting," said one of the witnesses. Another witness said they were "satisfied" with the court's ruling.

In addition to his lifetime ban on hunting nationwide, the defendant was also subject to up to 60 days in jail and up to $500 in fines.

Migratory birds already face significant challenges with habitat loss and shifts in climate. Populations already on the precipice may be pushed into extinction if they're being targeted by zealous hunters. Seeing protection measures come into force in this case should act as a deterrent for hunters in the future.

There is good news, however. Though the tundra swan is incredibly rare in Florida, global populations are healthy enough to put the species in the "least concern" category on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.

Reddit commenters were still quite incensed with the hunter in question.

"There is only one explanation for someone who unknowingly mistakes a tundra swan for a snow goose: blindness. … Those suckers are BIG birds and the sound of their wings is quite clear," said one poster.

"The penalty is a joke. We all know this poacher is not going to stop hunting, and it's almost certain that no one will ever stop him again," said another.

