Officials struggle to contain surprisingly destructive wild animals: 'Can be the most aggressive or dangerous of all animals you might encounter'

An aggressive and destructive invasive species has wreaked havoc on many communities in California, and officials are scrambling to contain the situation.

What's happening?

As reported by SFGATE, wild pigs have become one of the most widespread invasive species in the state. With populations in 56 of California's 58 counties, wild pigs have been impacting vulnerable ecosystems and interfering with agricultural operations for decades. According to recent estimates, there are between 200,000 and 400,000 wild pigs in the state.

Aaron Hebert, a natural resources manager for the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority, detailed why wild pigs have garnered increased attention from wildlife experts in recent years. "From a public standpoint, pigs, in some ways, can be the most aggressive or dangerous of all animals you might encounter in our area," Hebert told SFGATE.

Hebert revealed that there were two separate reports of wild pig encounters with people around the Santa Clara Valley in 2024. While neither of these encounters resulted in injuries, the potential for bodily harm has experts worried.

Why is the wild pig population important?

Wild pigs, also known as feral swine, are considered an invasive species in many parts of the world, including North America. Originating from parts of Europe and North Africa, wild pigs can cause significant ecological and economic damage. They are able to consume large amounts of vegetation while destroying plants with their propensity to root. This can negatively impact native species and even crops in the region.

Cassie Bednar, a natural resource program coordinator for Santa Clara County Parks, noted the damage that wild pigs are able to inflict on the region. "They're basically rototilling the land," Bednar said, per SFGATE. "They can be really devastating to those resources."

With their large size, overwhelming strength, and surprising speed, wild pigs are known to charge toward anything or anyone that is perceived as a threat. They can often be very territorial and protective of their young.

What's being done about wild pigs in California?

In an attempt to keep the wild pigs at bay, wildlife experts have deployed a number of deterrents. Vince Bruzzone, owner of Full Boar Trapping & Wildlife Control, has been paid nearly $250,000 by the Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority to tackle the wild pig population head-on. Unfortunately, many of Bruzzone's methods have proved ineffective.

"Vials of coyote urine, high-pitched sound devices, motion lights — you name it," Bruzzone revealed to SFGATE. "Short of full exclusion with expensive fencing, very little truly stops a wild pig once it's set on finding food."

In 2022, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB-856 into law. It focused on managing wild pig populations throughout the state by lifting restrictions on hunting wild pigs, allowing for better population control and habitat management.

