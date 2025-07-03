Wildlife experts stunned as trail camera captures first-time visit of apex scavenger: 'Ornithological sensation'

A trail camera in Poland captured a first-time visitor that was once on the brink of extinction, stunning wildlife experts and officials.

A griffon vulture, typically found in southern Europe, was spotted in the southern Owl Mountains feasting on a carcass. The rare sighting was caught by wildlife cameras installed by the Jugów Forest District and is the first to be documented in this region, as reported by TVP World.

Posted by Regionalna Dyrekcja Lasów Państwowych we Wrocławiu on Friday, June 13, 2025

Conservation efforts, including legal protections and reintroduction programs, have helped revive this vital species, which was once threatened by hunting and food scarcity. The griffon vulture is protected in Poland, and many wonder if this sighting was a one-off occurrence or a possible new habitat for the bird of prey.

Griffon vultures are apex scavengers that play a crucial role in the ecosystem by preventing the spread of disease, facilitating nutrient cycling, and getting rid of carrion. With massive wingspans of up to nine feet, their dominance and efficiency help regulate ecological balance.

The world needs these scavengers. The return or resurgence of any species is always a good sign for the environment and our health. Kansas recently reintroduced alligator snapping turtles to its rivers in an effort to clean up the water and revive specific fish populations. A crocodile nest was found on Sanibel Island, Florida, restoring hope for the once-endangered species. Indonesia caught a glimpse of the elusive Sumatran tiger, one of the rarest big cats in the world.

The area's first-ever griffon vulture sighting had nature enthusiasts giddy with excitement. Officials called it an "ornithological sensation."

Along with the trail photo on Facebook, the forest district wrote, "For the first time in this area, a griffon vulture was observed… and during breakfast!"

"This impressive bird, a symbol of wild nature and a valuable part of the ecosystem has so far been associated mainly with southern parts of Europe," it added. "And now look — right here in the Owl Mountains our nature camera caught it in natural behavior."

