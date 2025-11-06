Airport officials make horrifying discovery while inspecting passenger's luggage — here's what they found

Officials in many countries are cracking down.

A passenger flying from Bangkok to India was arrested after customs agents found 61 wild animals in their luggage.

What's happening?

According to The Free Press Journal, the smuggler was caught in mid-October attempting to transport various rare and endangered animals through Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The confiscated animals will receive medical care and treatment from the Rescue Association for Wildlife Welfare.

The seized animals included reptiles, amphibians, mammals, and insects. Among them were central bearded dragons, Honduran milk snakes, black and white tegus (a type of lizard), and cuscus (a type of marsupial).

The smuggler will face charges under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species and the Wildlife Protection Act, according to FPJ.

Why is animal trafficking a problem?

Smuggling illegal species is harmful to the animals, people, and the planet. Many are transported in confined, suffocating spaces, which can lead to suffering, injury, or death.

Moving different species together can increase the spread and mutation of dangerous diseases — diseases humans could contract. Animal trafficking also involves organized crime rings, corruption, and violence, creating unsafe conditions for locals and tourists in many regions.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Introducing invasive species to ecosystems can cause food chains to collapse. Invasive species often deplete resources, pushing out native species that are vital to their food chains. This weakens biodiversity, which can lead to rampant diseases, unpredictable weather, and resource scarcity.

Removing these animals from their native ecosystems also hurts those food chains. Every species is essential in an ecosystem, so reducing populations topples the delicate balance.

Animals and humans need biodiversity to survive. Animal smuggling threatens ecosystems around the world, worsening the effects of climate change.

What's being done about wild animal smuggling?

Officials in many countries are cracking down on animal smuggling. Luggage checks, protected animal sanctuaries, and enforced poaching and smuggling laws all help combat animal trafficking.

But the demand for these animals is the real problem. Without demand, there is no market.

To prevent animal trafficking, people must stop purchasing rare invasive animals as pets and stop buying products made from animals, such as shark fins or ivory goods. You should never purchase animals from other countries online or transport them.

Educating yourself and others about the dangers of animal trafficking can help extinguish the underground market. Report instances of animal trafficking or suspicious behavior to authorities, whether it's a sketchy eBay listing or strange noises coming from someone's bag in the airport.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.