Airport authorities make shocking discovery inside passenger's luggage: 'This is a serious punishable offense'

Authorities at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, recently intercepted a smuggling shipment of over 900 turtles en route to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

What's happening?

According to Bangladesh's bdnews24, the smuggler in question — Mohammad Shaukat Ali Bhuiyan — attempted to flee when airport staff detected the presence of turtle-like objects in his luggage.

Upon discovering 145 star tortoises and 780 Indian roofed turtles trapped inside two suitcases, various authorities were called in, including the Forest Department, the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Department, and airport security personnel. The turtles were ultimately placed in the Forest Department's custody.

"This is a serious punishable offense … A regular case has been filed with the Airport Police Station and efforts are underway to arrest Shaukat Ali Bhuiyan," Forest Department Inspector Abdullah As Sadiq reported.

Why is wildlife smuggling concerning?

Second only to habitat destruction, illegal smuggling poses one of the most significant threats to biodiversity, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare. Animals subject to trafficking tend to find themselves in uncomfortable, painful, and even deadly transport conditions, often crammed into tight spaces to remain as inconspicuous as possible. In many cases, they wind up in a hostile or unsuitable environment after their forcible displacement.

Bringing wildlife into unfamiliar territory can introduce invasive species that have the potential to outcompete native species for natural resources and cause ecological imbalance. Furthermore, invasive species can impose a financial burden on top of their environmental impacts, costing governments worldwide more than $400 billion each year.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

What's being done about illegal wildlife dealings?

Enforcing strict regulations on wildlife trafficking on a case-by-case basis ensures that animals involved are intercepted and properly treated, and helps deter smuggling altogether. The man responsible for the Bangladesh turtles, for instance, is facing charges while the rescued reptiles recuperate under government care, per bdnews24.

Meanwhile, maintaining or even increasing protections for species at risk of trafficking — particularly those already classified as threatened or endangered — is essential to mitigating these acts in the long term.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.