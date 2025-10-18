Authorities make shocking discovery inside airline traveler's luggage — here's what they found

They became suspicious of the passenger's actions, which prompted the luggage inspection.

A 46-year-old man attempted to smuggle multiple wildlife species into Mumbai, India, in his luggage, but his crime was thwarted in Malaysia at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), as reported by theVibes.com.

What's happening?

Authorities suspected that the live animals included one gibbon and two cuscus valued at RM20,000, which is equivalent to almost $5,000 U.S. dollars.

The Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), with help from the Wildlife and National Parks Protection Department (Perhilitan) and the KLIA Auxiliary police, became suspicious of the passenger's actions, which prompted the luggage inspection.

Wildlife smuggling occurs due to the high demand for exotic animals and animal parts all over the world. The people involved are typically motivated by financial gain to take risks to smuggle expensive wildlife.

Why is it important to reduce wildlife smuggling?

The impact of wildlife smuggling is significant, and India is becoming a primary target for smugglers due to high demand.

Many of the animals involved are endangered, so the illegal action is a huge threat to global conservation efforts. These endangered species play a critical role in the balance of the ecosystems from which they are taken, and the more of them that are removed, the fewer there are to breed, and the population continues to decline.

The reduction of one species can affect other native plants and animals in the area from which the species was removed, causing harm to the environment. When animals are introduced to a habitat that is not native to them, they can become invasive. Without natural predators, they can reproduce rapidly, outcompeting native species for vital resources and wreaking havoc on entire ecosystems.

What's being done about the incident?

Most countries have strict legal repercussions for those caught smuggling animals illegally. Airlines, transport sectors and enforcement agencies work together in many airports and other travel ports to identify possible smugglers, prevent the activities and enforce violations.

The suspect who allegedly attempted to smuggle the ape and marsupials was arrested and taken to the Aeropolis Police Station so the investigation by the KLIA Perhilitan could continue under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 and the International Trade in Endangered Species Act 2008, both of which were enacted to help prevent animal smuggling in Malaysia.

AKPS continues its commitment to combat wildlife smuggling activities.

