Authorities discover shocking contraband during high-stakes raid: 'We urge the public to support'

Police and wildlife authorities in Indonesia busted an illegal trade ring and discovered a wealth of contraband.

What happened?

A team of regional police and authorities from the West Sumatra Natural Resources Conservation Agency uncovered a trading ring smuggling animal parts from protected species.

According to Antara News, during the raid, the team discovered 25 kilograms of pangolin scales, which they estimated came from at least 100 pangolins.

The pangolin is a critically endangered species that is highly valued on the black market. People use its scales in various traditional medicines.

Authorities arrested three alleged suspects during the raid. Those suspects will remain in custody until police complete further investigation of this smuggling ring.

Antara News reported that the head of the West Sumatra Natural Resources Conservation Agency, Hartono, stated, "We urge the public to support wildlife protection efforts by rejecting illegal trade and reporting any sightings of protected animals."

Why is animal smuggling concerning?

The smuggling of endangered animal parts can be a significant factor that determines if an animal population goes extinct. Smuggling animal parts of any kind contributes to population depletion since animals are injured or killed to obtain the parts.

The trafficking of live animals is equally as bad. When traffickers smuggle live animals into different countries, they can become an invasive species in the new country. Invasive animal species can bring in new diseases that ravage native species and destroy local ecosystems.

When ecosystems are destroyed, ecological imbalance can result in a number of problems for local communities. Crops may not grow as well, local food supplies may not be reliable, and extreme weather events may increase.

What's being done about animal smuggling in Indonesia?

Hartono explained that authorities believe the suspects in this case have illegally stored, possessed, traded, and transported parts of protected animals. This means they have violated Indonesia's conservation laws, particularly the 2024 Law on Biodiversity Conservation.

Additionally, they could face charges related to a 1999 government regulation and a 2018 decree from the Environment Ministry. These charges could see the suspects facing prison terms ranging from three to 15 years.

The investigative team that discovered the smuggling ring is still trying to track down other suspects. Authorities are also aiming to increase both surveillance and enforcement in an effort to inhibit further wildlife trafficking.

