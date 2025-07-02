Passerby spots rare 'living fossil' species while walking along riverbank: 'Pretty cool sight to see'

Over the last 30 years, efforts have been made to help improve the chances of survival for the creature.

A park visitor captured stunning footage of a rare species while on a routine walk through a small city in Canada.

Situated near the U.S. border, Trail, British Columbia, isn't the most famous or recognizable city in Canada. With a population under 10,000 people, it's a quaint community known for its natural beauty and majestic landscape.

But thanks to an area resident, one of the oldest species of fish is now known to be alive and well in the nearby Columbia River.

After deciding to take a casual stroll through the Esplanade in Trail, Diane Langman managed to spot a white sturgeon that was hugging the shoreline of the Columbia River. Langman was able to snap a few photos of what many call a "living fossil."

"Pretty cool sight to see on our afternoon walk along the Esplanade," Langman told the Nelson Star.

White sturgeon are sometimes referred to as "living fossils" because they have existed for around 200 million years with relatively little evolutionary change. The large, prehistoric-looking fish is known for its elongated body and rows of bony plates rather than scales. These plates are called scutes and act as a suit of armor for the fish.

Sturgeon are important for maintaining healthy river and lake ecosystems, acting as scavengers and predators and an important staple to nearby food chains.

Despite their long history and ability to live up to 100 years, many sturgeon species, including white sturgeon, are facing threats like habitat loss, pollution, and overfishing. In 2003, the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada designated the species as endangered.

Over the last 30 years, efforts have been made to help improve the chances of survival for the White Sturgeon. In 1994, both the commercial and recreational fishing of sturgeon were banned in British Columbia. They are included as a protected species under the Species at Risk Act in Canada.

Outside of overfishing, sturgeon have also faced increased challenges that come with the rise of the global temperature. White sturgeon are thought to struggle in warmer water temperatures. As these temperatures increase, the species' spawning success may see a decline, while disease risk and mortality rates can increase.

But as more conservation efforts are put in place to ensure the survival of the white sturgeon, signs of its recovery have already begun to show. As reported by the Nelson Star, environmental groups have instituted programs to help encourage a higher spawning rate in the species.

Since 2007, an estimated 60,000 fish have been released into nearby waterways thanks to these initiatives.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



