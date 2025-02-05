  • Home Home

Homeowner shares images of beautiful off-grid cabin in British Columbia: 'I dream of building a cabin home like that one day'

"The views are incredible too."

by Leo Collis
"The views are incredible too."

Photo Credit: Reddit

An island cabin in British Columbia, Canada, has completely floored the r/OffGridCabins community.

The waterside dwelling has been expertly crafted by the original poster's friend, who constructed it "from the ground up."

"The views are incredible too."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"The views are incredible too."
Photo Credit: Reddit

While it wasn't quite finished, it would be no surprise if they wanted to move in immediately. The views are stunning, with one sunset picture, in particular, the stuff of dreams.

The original poster detailed that the property is wired for a 120-volt solar energy system, but the utility shed to hold the batteries and the inverter hasn't yet been completed. For now, they are using a generator for power, while the stove and the oven utilize propane.

The sooner those solar panels and associated tech get installed, the better. Generators are typically powered by gasoline or diesel, which are expensive and produce planet-warming pollution when burned. Solar panels, on the other hand, create free electricity and do not release any harmful gases.

That's one of the perks of off-grid living, being disconnected from the wider energy grid, and having more independence about the power you use — and avoiding monthly bills in the process.

Watch now: Here's why your morning cup of coffee might be at risk

Another major benefit of the lifestyle is the locations in which you can set up your new home. Without having to rely on local infrastructure, you can be a little more creative about where you choose to spend your days. This island setting is a little slice of heaven that will allow the homeowner to reconnect with nature, enjoy some peace and quiet, and breathe a lot of clean air.

Redditors were overflowing with jealousy, with one saying: "Fantastic work! I dream of building a cabin home like that one day."

Another added: "What a beautiful location and a beautiful cabin to match it."

If you could build a home anywhere, where would you put it?

In the city 🏙️

In the mountains 🏞️

On the beach 🏖️

In the desert 🏜️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"That's incredible," said a third. "Love all the natural light coming in. The views are incredible too. So jealous!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x