Homeowner shares images of beautiful off-grid cabin in British Columbia: 'I dream of building a cabin home like that one day'

An island cabin in British Columbia, Canada, has completely floored the r/OffGridCabins community.

The waterside dwelling has been expertly crafted by the original poster's friend, who constructed it "from the ground up."

While it wasn't quite finished, it would be no surprise if they wanted to move in immediately. The views are stunning, with one sunset picture, in particular, the stuff of dreams.

The original poster detailed that the property is wired for a 120-volt solar energy system, but the utility shed to hold the batteries and the inverter hasn't yet been completed. For now, they are using a generator for power, while the stove and the oven utilize propane.

The sooner those solar panels and associated tech get installed, the better. Generators are typically powered by gasoline or diesel, which are expensive and produce planet-warming pollution when burned. Solar panels, on the other hand, create free electricity and do not release any harmful gases.

That's one of the perks of off-grid living, being disconnected from the wider energy grid, and having more independence about the power you use — and avoiding monthly bills in the process.

Another major benefit of the lifestyle is the locations in which you can set up your new home. Without having to rely on local infrastructure, you can be a little more creative about where you choose to spend your days. This island setting is a little slice of heaven that will allow the homeowner to reconnect with nature, enjoy some peace and quiet, and breathe a lot of clean air.

Redditors were overflowing with jealousy, with one saying: "Fantastic work! I dream of building a cabin home like that one day."

Another added: "What a beautiful location and a beautiful cabin to match it."

"That's incredible," said a third. "Love all the natural light coming in. The views are incredible too. So jealous!"

