Officials achieve key milestone in fight against 'plague' impacting tiny underwater creatures: 'There's hope'

There is only one native freshwater crayfish species in the United Kingdom, and it is on the brink of extinction. The white-clawed crayfish is under assault from an invasive species, environmental changes, and human-induced factors, reducing its population to critical levels.

Fortunately, a multipronged, multipartner approach is effectively revitalizing this fascinating species. "There's hope that they will not only survive but eventually thrive," Danielle Greaves, a participant in the extensive effort to find new homes for the crayfish, wrote for the blog Natural England.

The relocation effort is innovative, if simplified by the very platform of survival that white-clawed crayfish depend on: brash bundles. These bundles are an assortment of branches that white-clawed crayfish shelter in.

A conglomerate of workers and volunteers from the National Sea Life Centre Birmingham, the Midlands Crayfish Group, White Post Farm, the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, the Nottinghamshire Biodiversity Action Group, and the Nottingham Crayfish Group locate brash bundles, transporting them to safe zones known as "ark sites."

The team is also working to generate "trap zones" for capturing the invasive North American signal crayfish and effectively removing it.

Classified as endangered on the IUCN Red List in 2010, white-clawed crayfish inhabit clean, well-oxygenated streams, where they play key roles in ecosystems by breaking down organic matter, controlling algae, and serving as prey for fish, birds, and mammals.

Losing the white-clawed crayfish would create an ecosystem imbalance, causing accumulations of algae, debris, and other organic matter, which would in turn reduce oxygen levels and degrade the purity of the water, according to Bristol Zoo Project.

Staffordshire Wildlife Trust reports millions of white-clawed crayfish have died from the "crayfish plague" introduced by the invasive crayfish. This loss directly impacts the agricultural industry, which is dependent on fresh, clean water.

Thankfully, breeding and captive rearing programs, ark sites, reintroductions to habitats, and invasive species controls may be enough to turn this around.

It will require the continued, concerted efforts of conservationists, along with regular monitoring, research, and even community involvement.

Organizations such as the Norfolk Crayfish Group and Natural England are immeasurably helpful in the work to restore environmental balance, educate communities, and raise awareness.

