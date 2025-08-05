Conservationists stunned after capturing first-of-its-kind discovery at nature reserve: 'It's fantastic to see'

Local volunteers made an exciting wildlife sighting at a nature reserve in west Belfast, Northern Ireland.

As The Independent reported, a rare black-tailed skimmer dragonfly was spotted at the Bog Meadows Nature Reserve.

With only a handful of recorded sightings in Northern Ireland, the presence of this elusive species highlights the importance of ongoing habitat restoration efforts.

Photo Credit: iStock

The volunteers, David Littlejohn and Ellen Sheridan, had paused for a short break from litter-picking when they noticed increased dragonfly activity.

Taking a closer look, they were able to photograph and identify not only the black-tailed skimmer but also a female emperor dragonfly and a common darter, all hovering near the newly restored pond.

The 47-acre reserve, managed by the Ulster Wildlife nonprofit, has recently added a new pond to better support local ecosystems and attract biodiversity.

And with the first recorded appearance of the black-tailed skimmer dragonfly in Belfast, and only the second in all of County Antrim, the results are already showing.

"It's fantastic to see the nature reserve supporting such a variety of species," Littlejohn said.

The return of rare species is more than a win for nature; it's a sign that smart environmental stewardship is working. Modern tools like trail cameras help scientists and local volunteers track progress, showing how restored habitats support both biodiversity and human life.

These insights can inform land-use planning, improve air and water quality, and even reduce the risk of disease by keeping ecosystems in balance.

As we face growing challenges to our food systems and public health, protecting nature becomes a powerful strategy to aid the planet and its people, ensuring cleaner environments, stronger communities, and a more resilient future for generations to come.

