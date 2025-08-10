Scientists make incredible discovery that could revolutionize agriculture: 'Among the most vulnerable'

Scientists from the University of Arizona have found that agrivoltaics, the practice of combining agricultural production with solar energy generation on the same land, can help improve crop yields and food security in dry regions.

According to their research published in npj Sustainable Agriculture, higher global temperatures are contributing to increasing dryness in arid locations, putting food supplies at risk for millions around the globe. With the effects of the changing climate becoming more pronounced in recent years, scientists are scrambling to find ways to protect crops.

The team from UofA believes agrivoltaics is one of the best ways to do that since it doesn't require extra land and can keep crops shaded during the intense midday sun that impacts dryland regions.

Their study showed promising results: Agrivoltaics helped reduce the effects of the midday depression in photosynthesis — a daytime drop in photosynthetic activity caused by extreme solar radiation, heat stress, and low moisture. Solar arrays placed strategically over crops produce a beneficial microclimate that lowers air temperatures, increases humidity levels, and shields crops from excessive sunlight, all of which can increase crop yields.

The authors noted that water-stressed regions such as "North, Central, and South America, the Middle East, and North Africa" could especially benefit from agrivoltaics to secure food supplies, reduce water scarcity, and put less strain on water supplies used for irrigation.

Their research explained that since "water-limited and dryland (semi-arid and arid) environments are among the most vulnerable and most populated environments," and that irrigation comprises most of the water usage for agriculture worldwide, it makes sense to focus on these regions for agrivoltaics deployment.

However, for the world to create more stable food, energy, and water systems, the U.S. Department of Energy estimates that between 4 and 11 million acres of land will be needed by 2050 to install enough utility-scale solar to meet requirements.

Agrivoltaics is a perfect solution since agricultural land can easily accommodate solar arrays while benefiting farmers by providing an additional income stream through energy production. And since the world is warming and making outdoor work more dangerous, solar panels create a safer environment for farmers as well.

Many places worldwide have already employed agrivoltaics on farms and grasslands, including Colorado, Virginia, and Africa, with great success in producing higher yields of honey and grains and promoting the growth of grass for grazing animals. According to the American Solar Energy Society, the global agrivoltaics market is expected to reach at least $13 billion by 2033 and could account for 10% of global solar capacity by 2030. As agriculture moves toward a sustainable future, agrivoltaics will likely play a major role in reshaping the industry.

