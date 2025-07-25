Experts turn to unexpected helper to track down endangered species once thought extinct: 'It's really exciting'

Thanks to this furry local hero, a species once considered lost is getting a second chance to thrive.

Over in New Zealand's backcountry, a 12-year-old golden Labrador retriever named Tui is proving that conservation heroes can come with four legs and a wagging tail.

According to Radio New Zealand, Tui sniffed out seven endangered whio, or blue ducks — including ducklings — while surveying the remote Ten Mile Stream catchment. It was the first time in years the species had been seen in that area.

Her discovery wasn't just a lucky break. Tui has spent most of her life working alongside her owner, Glen Newton, a project manager with the Paparoa Wildlife Trust, to detect the scent of these elusive birds.

When she catches wind of a whio, her demeanor changes: Her tail begins wagging, and she leads Newton straight to her find.

"The hardest bit is getting into the areas where the ducks live," Newton said, describing the steep bush and terrain that whio prefer. "But when you have a great dog, it's not too tricky to find the birds."

According to scientists, 12% of the world's bird species, about 1,430 altogether, have disappeared due to human activity. The whio, once feared to be locally extinct in this part of the South Island, may be staging a comeback thanks to predator control and unexpected dispersal.

Whio play a crucial role in their environment as indicator species, which means that their presence signals healthy freshwater ecosystems.

But their habitats are under pressure from pollution and predators, especially stoats. That's why Newton and the Trust are now ramping up efforts to protect the newly discovered population.

"We're pretty excited," Newton said, "It looks like the birds, they're successfully breeding ... and moving over into these new catchments that haven't had birds for a number of years. So it's really exciting that they're spreading."

Tui's work spotlights the surprising ways that human-animal partnerships can advance conservation. While new technology, such as drones and remote sensors, is helping researchers track endangered birds from above, there's still no replacement for the sensitivity of a working dog's nose.

