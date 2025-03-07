Researchers develop heat-sensing drones that could help save endangered species: 'It's an exciting step forward'

"Our findings show that drones are a reliable and efficient tool."

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point have developed drone technology that can help biologists monitor and protect waterfowl populations, according to a news release.

Amanda Griswold, a graduate student in the College of Natural Resources, has worked on a two-year study along with her adviser, assistant professor Ben Sedinger, to survey wetland areas and identify waterfowl species.

Waterfowl, a diverse family of bird species normally found near water sources, are some of the most commonly recognized birds in the world. They include ducks, swans, geese, and more. According to Animal Diversity, 39 species of waterfowl, or anseriformes, are listed as threatened, with five critically endangered and seven endangered. These include the Hawaiian goose, Hawaiian duck, and long-tailed duck.

According to the North American Waterfowl Management Plan, the most common threat to waterfowl is habitat loss due to agriculture expansion and urban development. Ducks Unlimited estimates nearly 113 million acres of wetlands have been lost since settlement. Other threats include hunting, invasive species, and the recent outbreak of bird flu.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has created wildlife refuges and waterfowl production areas in Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota to protect waterfowl. Much of the funds for waterfowl protection comes from the Federal Duck Stamp.

To accurately survey and protect waterfowl, traditionally biologists have relied on aerial flights or satellite monitoring, which help avoid human disturbances. However, these surveying techniques come with limitations because of their expenses.

By using drones, Griswold significantly cut costs and minimized impact on the natural behaviors of waterfowl.

Griswold's drones used thermal imaging technology to greatly increase the ability to monitor and survey waterfowl. According to the university, Griswold identified 773 breeding pairs and 573 waterfowl broods, the young of the family.

"Our findings show that drones are a reliable and efficient tool for monitoring breeding waterfowl populations," Griswold said. "They improve detection rates while reducing the need for time-intensive ground surveys."

Griswold's research helps provide critical data on waterfowl breeding habits, allowing biologists and conservationists to prioritize certain efforts and areas.

The information on breeding pairs and the density of the pairs helped reaffirm the Wisconsin Waterfowl Habitat Conservation Strategy, a 15-year plan to identify prime conservation of wetland areas for waterfowl.

"Pair presence and density aligned well with the conservation rankings and wetland areas," Griswold said. "But brood densities depended more on seasonal timing and local conditions. This suggests our models need refinement to capture the complexities of quality brood habitat fully."

Even with the limitations, the project created a more affordable conservation effort by limiting labor, reducing costs, and maximizing efficacy. According to Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Griswold's project will give conservationists the tools to respond to habitat loss, habitat degradation, and the effects of climate change on waterfowl more quickly and more efficiently.

"This research combines advanced technology with ecological expertise to address real-world conservation challenges," Sedinger said. "Drones give us the ability to observe waterfowl in ways we couldn't before, allowing for more precise conservation strategies. It's an exciting step forward for waterfowl and wetland conservation."

