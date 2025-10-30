Experts issue warning after disturbing string of whale deaths: 'We're all really concerned and alarmed'

Experts are noticing an alarming rise in whales becoming entangled in fishing gear, a worrying trend for the already endangered mammals.

What's happening?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed an increase in whale entanglements in 2024, 95 in total, up 48% from 2023, per a report from Smithsonian Magazine. Last year's number is also higher than the 17-year average of 71.4 entanglements.

Officials traced about half of the reported cases to specific commercial and recreational fisheries, with most occurring off the coasts of California, Massachusetts, Alaska, and Hawai'i. Humpback whales accounted for most of the cases (77 out of 95), followed by gray whales, North Atlantic right whales, minke whales, sperm whales, fin whales, and bowhead whales.

The North Atlantic right whale was of particular concern to the experts because there are only an estimated 370 left in the wild, and only 70 of those are females actively reproducing.

Scott Landry, director of the Marine Animal Entanglement Response Program, told WBUR: "We're all really concerned and alarmed. North Atlantic right whales were hunted to the brink of extinction, so it's taken us a long time to claw back their numbers to where they are today. Anything that jeopardizes that is very nerve-racking."

Why are whale entanglements important?

Fishing gear, such as nets, lines, buoys, and ropes, can entangle whales as they swim, causing injury and, in some cases, death. Even if a whale is freed from fishing gear, there can be long-term effects on their health and ability to reproduce.

With already dwindling numbers for species like the humpback and North Atlantic right whales, further losses could lead to extinction in the long term. Whales have a powerful impact on the marine environment, contributing to carbon sequestration and even the economy through safe tourism practices, according to the Animal Welfare Institute.

What's being done about whale entanglements?

According to Smithsonian Magazine, experts are calling for stronger safeguards to prevent entanglements, such as "ropeless" fishing systems and adjustments to fishing seasons to account for migration and mating patterns.

