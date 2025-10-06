Experts sound alarm after capturing video of mother whale and calf in dangerous predicament: 'Heartbreaking'

"The sooner that we know about it, the greater chance of survival these animals will have."

Humpback whales are becoming entangled in shark nets off the coast of Australia, highlighting the threats these nets pose.

What's happening?

Around Queensland and New South Wales, humpback whales are being accidentally trapped. According to the Guardian, at least four humpback whales have been caught since mid-September. Experts note that entanglements happen, but this many in such a short period is unusual.

Two trapped whales were a mother and calf, who were entangled together. Another was a mother who dragged the net from Rainbow Beach to Hervey Bay.

Doctor Vanessa Pirotta, a whale scientist, told the Guardian that the footage of the whales entangled in the shark net was "heartbreaking."

Pirotta explained: "Every entanglement is likely to be different, but if it really restricts their movement and then ultimately doesn't allow them to do anything, they may literally drown in shark nets."

Humpback whales can hold their breath for 30-60 minutes, but usually come up for air every 5-15 minutes. If a whale is so entangled in a net that they can't reach the surface for air, it's likely to drown quickly.

Why are humpback whales important?

Humpback whales are incredible creatures that can be found in every ocean in the world. Unfortunately, most humpback whale species are endangered, threatened, or depleted. And that's because of threats like shark nets.

These nets help protect people from sharks, but at the expense of whales' safety. Whales are essential, as they bring nutrients from the deep parts of the ocean to the surface, supporting ocean health. They're also a crucial link in many food chains, eating krill and other small fish that could breed out of control if not regulated.

Whale waste creates phytoplankton, which are organisms that help create the oxygen we breathe. The aquatic mammals also support a significant tourism worldwide. Without them, there'd be no whale tours or whale watching, which boosts coastal economies.

The list of reasons why whales are essential goes on. Ultimately, they're essential to maintaining biodiversity. Without a diverse ecosystem, the planet can't be healthy. Protecting threatened species, especially whales, helps create a cooler, cleaner future for everyone.

What's being done to stop entanglements?

Officials are considering removing some shark nets, but a recent fatal shark attack put those plans on hold, according to the Guardian. However, whale experts encourage people to report any distressed animals they see.

"Because there are so many eyes on the ocean, it's incredibly important if people see something like this, they report it immediately," Pirotta said.

She stated: "The sooner that we know about it, the greater chance of survival these animals will have."

