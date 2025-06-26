  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists disturbed after noticing change in behavior of migrating whales: 'Dangerous and sometimes fatal'

"Thriving and healthy whale populations benefit nature and people."

by Joseph Clark
"Thriving and healthy whale populations benefit nature and people."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Each year, humpback whales make their long trip from Antarctica up past Australia's coast. But the journey that once followed ancient paths has become a maze of man-made hazards.

What's happening?

According to Inkl, new maps are helping people see the growing risks whales face. Built using decades of research from over 50 global science groups, the maps show how whale migration routes now overlap with shipping lanes, fishing zones, shark nets, and rising underwater noise.

What's clear is unsettling. Chris Johnson of the World Wide Fund for Nature said whales are navigating a "dangerous and sometimes fatal obstacle course."

"Ship strikes, entanglement in fishing gear, and shark nets are a growing concern on Australia's East Coast, especially during humpback whale migration season," Johnson said, per Inkl.

These new tools could lead to practical steps, like slowing ships down or steering them away from high-traffic whale routes.

Why is this important?

Whales don't just swim through the ocean — they shape it. Their waste feeds microscopic life called phytoplankton. That phytoplankton pulls harmful carbon pollution from the air and produces oxygen.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

But whales need krill to stay healthy, and krill are vanishing as sea ice shrinks near Antarctica. Less food and more obstacles could knock whale populations off balance — and that ripple effect reaches us, too.

"Thriving and healthy whale populations benefit nature and people," Johnson said.

What's being done about it?

These maps are available to the public, meaning shipping companies and policymakers can start making changes fast, like setting up no-fishing zones or rerouting vessels in migration hotspots.

The maps are also expected to guide talks at an upcoming global ocean summit, where one major topic of discussion will be the goal to protect nearly a third of the ocean by the end of the decade.

Do you think America is in a housing crisis?

Definitely 🙁

Not sure 🤷

No way 🏘️

Only in some cities 🏙️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

There's a growing push to remove ghost fishing nets from migration paths and use quieter ship tech to reduce stress on marine mammals. These are small wins that, stacked together, help keep whales alive and ecosystems stable.

People can support this progress by backing conservation groups, advocating for better marine protections, and reducing ocean waste.

This isn't just about whales surviving. It's about making sure the ocean keeps working for all of us.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x