Officials take bold action to prevent tragic collisions between boats and endangered whales: 'High-traffic area'

The North Atlantic right whale is one of the most endangered species in the world, with only about 370 remaining. The Canadian government is working to protect them from boats, one of their biggest threats, the Associated Press reported.

Ships of at least 13 meters (43 feet) are required to slow down in certain areas to protect the creatures, according to Transport Canada. The whales give birth off the U.S. Southeast coast in winter and spring before migrating to New England and Canada.

"Environmental groups have long faulted the U.S. and Canadian governments for not doing enough to protect the critically endangered animals," the AP stated. "... Transport Canada said it is also requesting voluntary slowdowns in other parts of the ocean."

The mammals, which have swum the seas for at least 1,000 years, are altering their behavior because of rising global temperatures, venturing into new territories to find food. Right whales need to have 50 calves each year to begin recovering, but there were only 11 documented births this year, the AP noted.

The right whale is protected by the U.S. Endangered Species Act, but the government withdrew a similar plan to Canada's in the final days of Joe Biden's presidency, the outlet reported.

The Canadian restrictions primarily cover the Gulf of St. Lawrence, "a high-traffic area where right whales are often seen."

Penalties include administrative sanctions of up to $250,000 or summary judgment of up to $1 million in addition to a prison sentence that does not exceed 18 months. As of July 11, 92 of 4,324 ships were found to have exceeded speed limits. Seventy-nine cases were closed without penalties issued, while five were under review and eight were pending review, per Transport Canada.

Because of the whales' precarious position, every death is especially tragic. Since 2017, 20 right whales have died in Canada.

That year marked the beginning of an unusual mortality event due to vessel strikes and entanglements. Live whales have been spotted along the eastern seaboard entrapped in fishing gear, though hopes are buoyed by calf sightings and fishing regulations.

"Transport Canada has been taking action to help protect this iconic species from vessel collisions," the department stated. "... Protection measures for the North Atlantic right whale are reviewed and updated on an annual basis, in collaboration with the marine transportation and fishing industries, non-governmental organizations, academia, and other government departments."

