Parliament approves historic action that will forever alter the nation's land: 'This is a landmark moment'

"These are exceptional places, and they deserved to be protected for future generations to enjoy."

by Katie Lowe
Photo Credit: iStock

Western Australia has just taken a major step in protecting its native forests, setting in law the end of large-scale timber farming. 

"The Cook Labor Government has delivered its commitment to protect Western Australia's native forests, with the Conservation and Land Management Amendment Bill 2025 passing through Parliament," announced the Cook Labor Government. 

In practice, this means taking legislative action to end the large-scale deforestation caused by commercial timber harvesting of native trees. The release said more than 400,000 hectares of karri, jarrah, and wandoo forests would be reserved as national parks by 2033.

Since January 2024, "timber taken from native forests has been limited to forest management activities that improve forest health and clearing for approved mining," the release said

This action is critical for a country like Australia, which has been deeply affected by climate change-related disasters in recent years, such as bushfires and tropical cyclones. This has, in turn, driven up costs for Australians, whether directly (rising insurance costs) or indirectly (climate-related disruptions in the global supply chain).

Protecting native forests and a long-term climate change plan go hand in hand. Not only are many invasive species conducive to uncontrolled wildfires, but native trees are also more resilient to wildfires given their long-standing, complex root systems and adaptation. Some ecosystems even need wildfires, with prescribed burning being an increasingly common tool in a diverse approach to destructive wildfires. Australia's native species are well-adapted to hot, arid conditions. 

"This is a landmark moment for WA Labor and a major step forward for the protection of our native forests," said Hon. Matthew Swinbourn, minister for the environment, community services, and homelessness. 

"This Bill locks in that progress, ensuring our South West native forests are protected from large-scale harvesting and managed for their long-term health in the face of climate change. These are exceptional places, and they deserve to be protected for future generations to enjoy."

