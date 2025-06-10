Volunteers kill off dangerous tree species that feeds wildfires: 'The alternative is not OK'

The work shows how small changes can transform ecosystems.

After two summers of devastating wildfires, a community in Kula, Maui, is tackling the root of the problem — literally.

Locals are coming together to remove an invasive tree species called wattle, a fast-growing Australian acacia introduced to the region over a century ago. Though initially brought for lumber and erosion control, wattle has since spread aggressively across the island. It outcompetes native plants, sucking up precious moisture and turning hillsides into wildfire tinder.

"It's hard and we're fighting all these crazy battles with invasives and with red tape and all these things," said Sara Tekula, executive director of the Kula Community Watershed Alliance, according to Maui Now. "But the alternative is not OK."

Wattle trees burn hot, slow, and dangerously long, a deadly trait during Hawaiʻi's increasingly dry wildfire seasons. In 2023, wildfires scorched thousands of acres on Maui, leaving residents determined not to let history repeat itself.

The Kula Community Watershed Alliance is leading the charge, hosting volunteer days to cut down wattle and replant native species such as koa. The team is currently focusing on 15 acres of gulch terrain bordering 46 burned properties.

Its efforts reduce fire risk and help restore the local ecosystem, which supports pollinators that play a key role in protecting Hawaiʻi's food supply.

"There's a lot more of a future risk if we don't do anything right now," said Joe Imhoff, project manager for the Kula Community Watershed Alliance, according to Maui Now. "Because the Wattle forest that's going to grow back is going to be way, way, way more dense than the Wattle forest that burned."

Kula's work shows how small changes can transform ecosystems, a lesson homeowners can apply in their backyards. Consider replacing water-hungry, high-maintenance lawns with buffalo grass, clover, native grass, or xeriscaping.

Rewilding your yard not only lowers water bills and reduces upkeep but also supports pollinators and helps create a healthier ecosystem, benefiting people and the planet.

