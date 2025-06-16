Innovative developer unveils remarkable alternative to wood that could change future of construction: 'Why continue harvesting trees?'

"You can cut it, you can paint it, you can stain it."

Modern Mill, a company focused on sustainable building products, has expanded its offerings with ACRE. Made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste manufacturing facility in Mississippi, ACRE provides the warmth and workability of wood without cutting down any trees.

ACRE also emits zero volatile organic compounds, phenol, formaldehyde, or forever chemicals. This separates ACRE from plywood or other composite woods, which can contain VOCs or formaldehyde.

The material is water-, weather-, and pest-resistant and comes ready for a variety of uses, including siding, trim, decking and porch boards, and sheets for any other project needs. ACRE is also a circular product, able to be recycled after use.

The innovation is incredibly beneficial to combat deforestation. While many consider wood a more eco-friendly building material than cement or steel, harvesting wood is not carbon neutral, the World Resources Institute notes.

"When sustainable alternatives like Modern Mill capture the aesthetics and performance of wood … why continue harvesting trees for applications like siding, trim, and decking?" Kim Guimond, chief marketing officer at Modern Mill, told Builder.

Worldwide, the construction industry contributes significantly to the heat-trapping pollution causing the changing climate. The United Nations Environment Programme noted that the building and construction sector accounted for about 37% of annual global pollution in 2023.

According to the World Economic Forum, the building and construction sector is key to fighting the worst effects of human-caused rising temperatures, and efforts to decarbonize these sectors can lead to $1.8 trillion in global market opportunities.

As Modern Mill works to reduce pollution in the construction space, ACRE has been named a Green Builder 2025 Sustainable Product of the Year, marking the company's second time on the list.

"Modern Mill is committed to creating sustainable building materials that not only meet the aesthetic and functional needs of our customers but also contribute positively to the environment," Guimond said in a press release.

ACRE is available for purchase for anyone who would like to take advantage of the innovation in their building projects.

"Modern Mill is the advancement of the best of wood, the best of PVC, the ease of workmanship. … You can cut it, you can paint it, you can stain it, and this is available in all the different profiles," remarked Chip Wade, expert craftsman and celebrity designer, in a Modern Mill video.

