US man issues warning after near-death ordeal with seemingly innocuous cause: 'I was on the other side, with one foot in the other world'

One man is recalling a fight for his life that all started with a tiny mosquito.

What's happening?

In 2007, Glendale, Arizona, resident David Hancock started feeling very sick with a sudden fever and vomiting. By the time he made it to the hospital, it took doctors 10 days to diagnose him. In the meantime, he fell into a coma, suffered heart failure, his lungs filled with fluid, and his brain became inflamed.

"I was on the other side, with one foot in the other world," he told Deutsche Welle, which summarized his experience with West Nile virus, a disease that can be transmitted to humans through a mosquito bite.

Why is West Nile virus concerning?

While most people who contract West Nile virus may never know it, one in five will experience body aches and other flu-like symptoms, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Others, like Hancock, suffer much more worrisome outcomes. Each year, more than 1,300 Americans who have contracted West Nile develop severe illness that affects the central nervous system, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 130 of those end up dying, the agency adds.

Meanwhile, cases of West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses such as malaria, dengue, and Zika are increasing, as rising global temperatures help mosquitoes to move into new territories and lengthen their active seasons. Many U.S. localities experienced surges in West Nile virus this year: Bell County in Texas reported six positive tests in six weeks, a spike in cases in one part of Utah led to one death, and the number of cases reported across the country in September was 40% higher than usual.

What's being done about mosquito-borne diseases?

One of the most important things that anyone can do to avoid getting sick is to prevent mosquito bites. The CDC recommends using Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellants; wearing long, loose-fitting clothing when you're outside and treating it with permethrin; and taking measures to control mosquitoes inside and outside the home.

Many agencies assist with mosquito control efforts by spraying throughout local communities when needed. Some cities and counties are taking a more creative approach to mosquito control, too. For instance, one Florida county is using X-rays to sterilize male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. This species can carry a number of mosquito-borne illnesses, including dengue and Zika.

