Health officials issue warning as West Nile virus cases surge in US: 'Can be a very serious disease'

As of early September, the number of reported West Nile virus cases in the U.S. was 40% higher than the norm this year.

What's happening?

According to reporting from AP News, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently posted data on West Nile virus cases for 2025. So far this year, the country has seen over 770 cases, with approximately 490 of those being severe. Typically, by this time of year, there are only around 550 reported cases, with approximately 350 of them being severe.

While most cases of West Nile virus are reported in the months of August and September, health officials are taking care to warn the public about its dangers.

In early September, AP News relayed that Dr. Robbie Goldstein, Massachusetts' public health commissioner, explained in a statement: "West Nile virus can be a very serious disease."

As to why cases have increased, it seems that it isn't because 2025 has seen an influx of mosquitoes, but rather that more mosquitoes are now carrying the virus. Considering that mosquito infection rates can be affected by a variety of factors, including rainfall amounts and temperature, this could be a result of a warmer, wetter year.

Why are the increased cases of West Nile virus concerning?

As Dr. Goldstein stated, West Nile virus can be an incredibly serious disease. While it's estimated that thousands of people may be infected yearly, oftentimes those individuals are unaware because their symptoms are mild. However, in severe cases, which have ramped up this year, the central nervous system can be damaged, causing inflammation of the spinal cord or brain, and in some cases, death.

As more mosquitoes are carrying the West Nile virus, more people than ever could become infected and suffer long-term consequences, putting a strain on local healthcare systems, caregivers, and the affected individuals' finances.

While various factors play into mosquito infection rates, the increase in global temperatures due to heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere has helped create the warmer, wetter conditions that make vector-borne illnesses like the West Nile virus increase in their spread.

How can I protect myself from mosquito bites?

Health officials recommend that people wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outdoors, as well as use insect repellent, to protect against mosquitoes.

Additionally, if possible, ensure you have no standing water on your property (like birdbaths) that could attract mosquitoes to the area.

