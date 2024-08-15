Texas county on high alert as West Nile virus cases surge: 'It is important for our residents to take protective measures'

"It's the time of year when people are spending more time outdoors."

The summer months bring warmer temperatures that create favorable conditions for mosquitoes to breed and thrive, increasing the risk of vector-borne illnesses. A county in Texas is learning this the hard way.

What's happening?

As explained by the local ABC affiliate last month, the Bell County Public Health District uncovered six positive tests for West Nile virus over a six-week span.

West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne disease that has been spreading as temperatures rise around the globe. Regions that were once free of the virus are now more susceptible because of the ongoing heating of the planet.

"The Culex mosquito which carries West Nile Virus thrives in warm and humid weather which makes summer in Texas an ideal living space for them," BCPHD director Amy J. Yeager told ABC.

Why is this important?

While most people infected with West Nile virus do not experience symptoms, the disease still brings concerns. ABC noted that symptoms "include fever, headache, body aches, a skin rash on the trunk of the body and swollen lymph nodes." People with compromised immune systems can face more severe symptoms such as "stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis, and in rare cases, death."

With cases rising in Bell County, Yeager added that residents need to be aware of the risks so they can protect themselves from pesky mosquitoes that carry the virus.

"It's the time of year when people are spending more time outdoors and knowing that we have the presence of the West Nile Virus in Bell County, it is important for our residents to take protective measures for ourselves and our families to minimize the potential for illness," Yeager said.

What's being done about this?

The BCPHD recommended that residents use insect repellents containing DEET or other Environmental Protection Agency-approved repellents, wear long clothing outside, remove all standing water near homes, and limit outdoor activities during dusk and dawn hours when mosquitoes are most active. The health district also offered to provide Mosquito Dunks for public areas as well as those who request them for their private property while supplies last.

T​​here is no vaccine for the West Nile virus, but most people who contract it will recover on their own. Staying informed and taking these preventive measures can help reduce the risk of infection.

