Health officials issue warning as dangerous virus spreads in US region: 'Already exceeding last year's total'

The Whiteside County Health Department has brought awareness to West Nile virus cases in Illinois that have already surpassed last year's total, as reported by KWQC.

"Illinois … has confirmed 79 cases so far this year, already exceeding last year's total by 10," said Whiteside County Health Department representative Cory Law.

There has been one death due to the virus.

What's happening?

As the planet warms, environmental factors like an increase in the frequency and severity of extreme weather conditions, such as increased rainfall, are creating ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other insects that spread disease. As global temperatures rise, the habitats for these insects — called vectors — expand and breeding increases, so there is a higher risk of vector-borne illness in humans

Why are vector-borne illnesses important to control?

When vectors have ideal conditions, they are free to reproduce and expand their habitats, so humans are at greater risk of contracting viruses.

In Illinois, the West Nile virus, specifically, is mainly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito that has fed on an infected bird.

While most people who contract the virus only experience mild flu-like symptoms, vulnerable populations such as people with chronic health conditions or weakened immune systems, or older adults, are at higher risk for severe illness. They may experience tremors, convulsions, coma, or even death. The Illinois resident who died of West Nile was in their 60s

What's being done about the increased risk of vector-borne illnesses?

Illinois officials are advising locals to use EPA-registered insect repellent, wear long-sleeve shirts and pants when outside to minimize skin exposure, avoid being outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, and remove any standing water around their property.

In the long term, around the world, it is important that we continue to support sustainable practices to reduce pollution in order to reduce rising temperatures, so that vector-borne illness is minimized.

