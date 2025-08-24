Expert dismantles misleading claim about extreme weather: 'Not natural'

Misinformation about our changing climate abounds, especially online, but one expert organization is on TikTok to counteract these untruths.

TikTok user UN Climate Change (@unclimatechange), the United Nations organization designed to address issues related to the climate, posted a TikTok debunking a common claim about extreme climate events.

In the video, a woman plays two characters having a conversation with each other about how the climate keeps changing and whether it's normal or not. While one character insists everything is fine and that changes to the climate are normal, the other counters that with the fact that these changes typically happen over thousands of years or more, but now happen every decade.

As the character dismantling these claims said, "These changes are not natural nor normal and it's harming our ability to live safely."

While it's true that the temperature of the Earth fluctuates naturally over the course of thousands or millions of years, the rate at which the planet is currently heating is entirely unnatural.

One reason for our rapidly warming planet is human activity, specifically the burning of dirty energy. In fact, humans have burned so much dirty energy over the years that the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has increased roughly 45% since 1750, according to the National Park Service.

This acceleration of increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere has resulted in higher global temperatures, which challenge the ability of every living thing to adapt and survive.

Other TikTok users were mostly in agreement with the video's sentiments.

"Our planet HAS gone through rapid climate change multiple times before, we know those times as the mass extinctions. People who say it's natural (it's not, not this quickly) seem to forget about the fact that when the climate does change, it is followed by extinction," commented one person.

"They don't listen," wrote one user, accurately summing up the issue.

