Deadly virus contracted from mosquitoes has Massachusetts towns on high alert: 'An extremely serious disease'

This is the latest in a series of troubling reports about the rise of mosquito-borne illnesses with potentially fatal implications.

Nearly a dozen Massachusetts towns are urging residents to stay indoors due to a dangerous mosquito-borne disease.

As the Washington Post reported, the eastern equine encephalitis virus is putting local communities at risk of severe and deadly outbreaks.

What's happening?

Eastern equine encephalitis is a rare, deadly disease spread by mosquitoes. The first human case of the virus this year was recently confirmed in Massachusetts — a Worcester County man in his 80s.

The disease causes approximately 30% of infected people to die, while survivors of the disease often suffer from ongoing neurological issues. Other virus symptoms include behavioral changes, seizures, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, drowsiness, and headaches.

Unfortunately, there are no preventative vaccines or treatments for this disease.

Oxford, Massachusetts, town manager Jennifer M. Callahan shared, "This is an extremely serious disease with terrible physical and emotional consequences, regardless if the person manages to live."

Why is eastern equine encephalitis concerning?

News of the spread of eastern equine encephalitis is concerning because it affects daily life in Massachusetts. Numerous towns are canceling public events, limiting outdoor activities, and closing parks in the evenings when mosquitoes are most active.

Rising global temperatures have been increasing the prevalence of mosquitoes and expanding their range to new areas. Massachusetts and the rest of the Northeastern U.S. have been warming rapidly and have seen a significant increase in mosquito activity.

The Washington Post reported that there have been approximately 14 more mosquito-prone days (temperature between 50 and 95 degrees with at least 42% humidity) annually than in the past.

In addition to eastern equine encephalitis, communities are also seeing increases in dengue, Zika, and other mosquito-borne illnesses.

What's being done about eastern equine encephalitis?

To help prevent the spread of eastern equine encephalitis, Massachusetts communities continue to limit outdoor activities on town properties between dusk and dawn. In Plymouth and Worcester counties, towns are spraying public areas for mosquitoes during these hours.

Individuals can protect themselves by using mosquito repellants, wearing clothes that cover their skin, and eliminating any standing water around their yards. They can also add plants to their homes that naturally repel mosquitoes and try DIY hacks to keep mosquitoes away while avoiding exposure to toxic chemicals.

On mosquito-prone days and around dusk, limit your time outdoors and seek medical attention immediately if you begin having concerning symptoms after being bitten by a mosquito.

