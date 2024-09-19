Experts warn increase in rainfall is contributing to surge in vector-borne diseases: 'Efforts to mitigate transmission are crucial'

The increase in cases is concerning because both diseases can have serious health consequences.

Mosquitoes rely on stagnant water to breed. When rainfall increases, so do breeding grounds, and with it, mosquitoes that may carry deadly diseases. This explains the correlation between upticks in mosquito-borne illnesses and increases in rain.

What's happening?

Numerous states in India are seeing unprecedented levels of mosquito-borne illnesses this year, specifically dengue and Zika virus, reported HealthSite. The state of Karnataka has already reached 10,000 dengue cases this year, while the state of Maharashtra has recorded 25 cases of Zika virus, per the publication.

The increases in dengue and Zika virus are due in part to the increase in rainfall during the monsoon season. The southwest region of India, which includes both Karnataka and Maharashtra, saw 64% of the tehsils (districts) experience an increase in heavy rainfalls during the southwest monsoon, as reported by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water.

Heavier rainfall results in an increase of hatching mosquito eggs, per the CDC, which alludes to the reason why with heavier rainfall during the monsoon seasons in India, increases of mosquito-borne disease also occur.

Why is the increase in cases concerning?

The increase in both dengue and Zika virus is concerning because both diseases can have serious health consequences. Dengue fever can cause a whole host of symptoms, including joint pain, nausea, vomiting, and rashes. Additionally, children under five years old, or immunocompromised individuals, are at risk of death if infected with dengue.

Zika virus is slightly milder, usually resulting in rash and mild fever, as per the CDC. However, more severe reactions are possible, and if contracted by a pregnant person, can put babies at risk of serious congenital disabilities, also per the CDC.

As the world continues to rise in global mean temperatures, certain regions in the world will continue to have increased severity in rainfall, making it easier for mosquitoes to breed and pass on diseases.

What's being done about vector-borne virus increases?

Dr. Sujatha KC, a general physician in Bangalore who has seen the cases of dengue and Zika virus increase firsthand, stated that "with increased mosquito populations, the risk of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue grows. Community-wide efforts to mitigate transmission are crucial," reported by HealthSite.

Examples of mitigation include discarding any stagnant water, using lids for water storage, and staying in good health in general. On a larger scale, a vaccine that fights against viruses like dengue has been recently confirmed safe and effective and will hopefully increase in distribution.

Other countries, like Brazil, are experimenting with genetically modified mosquitoes designed to kill off mosquitoes that carry disease.

