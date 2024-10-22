State reports first death from rare, potentially fatal virus transmitted by mosquitoes: 'An imminent threat to public health'

"Current trends suggest that … the occurrence of EEE and other vector-borne diseases will increase."

New York's last documented case of Eastern equine encephalitis was nearly 10 years ago, but now the disease is back — and one fatality has already been documented.

What's happening?

Transmitted by mosquitoes, EEE is a virus that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describe as "a rare but serious disease" with an approximately 30% fatality rate.

And with the recent confirmed death, the first case in New York since 2015, officials are taking it seriously, Fox News reported.

It spoke with Kurt Vandock, a public health expert who emphasized the threat of the situation. "Eastern equine encephalitis is a serious disease with symptoms occurring fast," he said. "If you live in an area with noted EEE activity and have flu-like symptoms after being bitten by a mosquito, you should seek medical care immediately."

New York's Department of Health issued a statement declaring "an imminent threat to public health for mosquito-borne disease."

In the statement shared by Fox News, Gov. Kathy Hochul said: "Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority."

Why is this case worrisome?

Many officials are less concerned about EEE and more concerned about what the trend means for mosquito-borne diseases. Other states in the Northeast, as well as in Wisconsin, have reported cases of EEE in humans as well.

"Anytime life is put at risk by vector-borne disease, we are concerned," Vandock told Fox. "As viral loads increase and transmission rates follow this trend, it is a sign that interventions are necessary to help reduce the risk of transmission. One case of any vector-borne disease is one too many."

He identified "conducive weather patterns" as a major contributor to the spread of the virus, referring to any conditions that allow for increased breeding of mosquito populations.

Unfortunately, these conditions are growing more prevalent as warmer temperatures extend both the breeding season and viable habitats for many mosquito species.

"Current trends suggest that with increasing globalization, population densities, ranges of competent hosts, and a favorable climate, the occurrence of EEE and other vector-borne diseases will increase," Vandock said.

Indeed, numbers of other mosquito-borne diseases, such as dengue fever and West Nile, are already on the rise around the world.

What's being done about this?

In New York, the DOH urged residents to ramp up their preventive approaches. There is no vaccine and no cure for EEE, which means that the most effective method to avoid contracting it is to avoid getting bitten altogether.

These preventive measures include wearing long sleeves and pants, using insect repellents, keeping unscreened windows and doors closed, and draining standing water in order to prevent the laying of eggs.

