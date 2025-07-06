Experts issue warning after catching mosquito carrying dangerous disease: 'There are simple things that you can do to protect yourself'

A Massachusetts epidemiologist is calling for people to take protective measures after the state discovered its first West Nile-carrying mosquitoes earlier than usual in the season.

What's happening?

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced that West Nile virus had been detected in mosquitoes in the state last month, which is considered early. While state epidemiologist Dr. Catherine M. Brown told The Daily News that this doesn't necessarily mean it will be a bad season, she recommended that people start using a mosquito repellent with an Environmental Protection Agency-registered ingredient, wear long clothing to reduce exposed skin, and drain any standing water.

"We also encourage everyone to make it a habit to check our online risk level maps for updates on when and where WNV activity is occurring," she said, per the Daily News.

"This early detection serves as a reminder that people should take steps to prevent mosquito bites," Commissioner of Public Health Robbie Goldstein added. "WNV can cause serious illness, and there are simple things that you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones."

Why is West Nile virus concerning?

Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the virus can be deadly, too — for instance, Illinois alone recorded 13 West Nile-related deaths in 2024, per the state's Department of Public Health.

Meanwhile, a warming planet is helping disease-spreading mosquitoes stay active for longer periods throughout the year, and they are beginning to expand their ranges and move into higher altitudes.

For instance, officials in Connecticut are warning residents that the type of tiger mosquito that carries chikungunya, Zika, and dengue is expected to spread farther and faster across the state this year. A recent study found that several mosquito populations are expected to expand their ranges in the Americas over the coming years because of warmer temperatures.

What's being done about mosquito-borne diseases?

Many communities are looking for ways to reduce mosquito populations and protect residents. For example, officials in one Florida county are using X-rays to kill invasive mosquitoes. And one neighborhood in the Philippines is paying residents to bring in any mosquitoes they can wrangle up, dead or alive.

Scientists are investigating other ways to keep people safe from mosquito-borne diseases. For instance, a $70 million pilot program testing malaria vaccines in Africa resulted in a 13% decrease in deaths among young children over a four-year period.

