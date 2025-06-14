Experts raise red flags over disease-carrying 'tiger mosquito' expected to spread across US region: 'Take personal protective measures if you can'

Connecticut is bracing for an unwelcome summer visitor, one that bites hard and overstays its welcome. The Asian tiger mosquito, known for its distinctive black and white stripes and aggressive daytime biting, is expected to spread farther and faster across the state this year.

What's happening?

First spotted in Connecticut in 2006, the Asian tiger mosquito has since become a growing concern, particularly during warmer months.

Researchers at Yale University and the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station have tracked its steady spread, especially near transportation routes such as Interstate 95.

According to the Connecticut Post, these mosquitoes often arrive in used tires and shipping containers.

Warmer winters are a big part of why they're sticking around, as their eggs are built to survive colder months, allowing them to hatch earlier in the spring.

Entomologist John J. Shepard explained that mosquito activity will pick up from late June to early August, starting along the coast and moving inland. It could last into the fall.

"These mosquito species can be just a nuisance, and nobody likes mosquito bites," Shepard said. "So do your best to try and avoid those areas, and take personal protective measures if you can."

Why are these mosquitoes concerning?

Beyond their annoying bites, these mosquitoes can carry diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, and Zika.

While no locally transmitted cases have been reported in Connecticut, Yale researcher Lisa Baik said the risk is small but real.

Unlike most mosquitoes, Asian tiger mosquitoes are especially hard to avoid since they bite during the day and are drawn to humans.

Their spread is one of many signs that hotter conditions are helping bugs that carry disease move into new places.

We've seen similar concerns elsewhere, including Florida, where residents are confronting the growing threat of dengue.

Extreme heat and shifting insect patterns are also putting pressure on human health, from interrupted sleep to higher stress levels.

What can I do to help?

There are easy ways to protect your space, and one of them is to remove standing water around your home.

Checking items such as birdbaths, gutters, and flower pots is one of the simplest ways to prevent mosquito breeding.

Wearing long sleeves, using Environmental Protection Agency-registered bug repellents, and planting herbs such as basil and lavender can also help.

Some families across the country are replacing grass lawns with native plants to reduce pests and support local ecosystems.

Homeowners who ditch traditional grass can cut down on bugs while supporting pollinators and slashing their water bills.

