Local officials launch controversial bounty program to curb booming mosquito populations: 'The worst year … on record'

Bad news for mosquitoes in Manila, Philippines — bounty hunters are coming for you.

As Philstar reported, it's all part of a local initiative to get these blood suckers' numbers down and protect residents from dengue, a mosquito-borne illness that causes symptoms like fever, headaches, and swollen glands. According to the publication, one neighborhood in the city is offering residents one peso for every five mosquitoes caught, dead or alive.

Philstar added that Philippine health officials aren't completely convinced of the potential of this initiative, and some even fear that residents might purposely breed mosquitoes in exchange for the cash tradeoff.

But for program participant Rachel Estoque, it's not about the money.

"My child suffered from dengue before and I know how scary and difficult that is ... that's why I'm participating in this project," she told Philstar.

The efforts come amid an "unusual" rise in cases in 2025 — according to the news site, the country has experienced a 40% increase year over year as of February 1, and five cities and municipalities have declared outbreaks.

Meanwhile, the Philippines is not the only country suffering from exploding dengue numbers. The World Mosquito Program called 2024 "the worst year for dengue cases on record" globally. In fact, health officials in Florida sounded the alarm after several cases of locally acquired dengue hit the state following Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

According to scientists, warming global temperatures and wetter weather in many areas are creating the perfect conditions for disease-carrying mosquitoes to thrive and expand. For instance, a recent study predicts that several mosquito species' populations will expand their ranges in North and South America in the coming years thanks to warming weather trends.

In response, communities are scrambling to control these insects. For instance, one team in Florida is using special X-rays to kill off invasive mosquitoes that carry dengue, Zika, and other diseases.

Back in Manila, Carlito Cernal, village captain for the community offering mosquito bounties, told Philstar that their campaign could have a "huge impact" on controlling dengue when combined with local cleanup efforts.

