Officials issue warning after detecting dangerous seasonal threat: 'It seems to be a trend'

New Jersey has some early uninvited guests of the blood-sucking type, and they're bringing a potentially fatal virus with them.

What's happening?

The state announced that West Nile-carrying mosquitoes had been discovered in 10 mosquito pools across six counties as of June 7, according to NJ.com, which cited data from the state health department.

The first discovery occurred around April 19, which was two weeks earlier than in 2024. This continues a pattern of earlier, more active mosquito seasons, according to Autumn Angelus, principal biologist with the state's Office of Mosquito Control Coordination.

"It seems to be a trend," she told NJ.com. "We're seeing positive mosquitoes earlier each year."

Why is this announcement concerning?

According to NJ.com, New Jersey had 41 human West Nile cases and eight deaths in 2024, which was well above average.

The news coming out of New Jersey is part of a larger global trend as mosquitoes expand their ranges and extend their seasons due to warmer weather caused by an overheating planet, which poses a greater risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

For instance, West Nile and dengue fever are on the rise across the globe, and several U.S. communities, including one Illinois town, are warning residents about West Nile-carrying mosquitoes.

One study warned that several mosquito species populations are expected to reach new areas in North and South America in the coming years because of warmer temperatures.

While most West Nile cases are asymptomatic, about one in five people will develop a fever, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency notes that one in 150 infected people can develop a severe illness that affects the central nervous system, such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord).

What's being done about mosquito-borne illnesses?

Scientists are scrambling to find ways to better protect people from mosquito-borne illnesses. For instance, researchers at Utah State University are developing an artificial intelligence system to more accurately identify the mosquitoes that carry these diseases.

Many communities have strategies to control mosquito populations. San Diego County, for instance, quickly sprayed for mosquitoes at about 170 homes after discovering its first-ever locally acquired case of dengue last fall. All New Jersey counties have mosquito control programs that residents can contact for help with mosquito control issues, free of charge.

