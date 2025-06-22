  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials issue warning after discovering mosquitoes carrying deadly disease: 'A reminder for local residents to begin protecting themselves'

by Mandy Carr
Photo Credit: iStock

Mosquitoes can be more than just an annoyance, as some can carry diseases — an issue currently affecting an Illinois town. 

According to The Kewanee Voice, the Stark County Health Department collected mosquitoes for testing on May 28, with results coming back positive for the West Nile virus.

What's happening?

"The news of the first batch of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus is a reminder for local residents to begin protecting themselves from diseases caused by mosquito and tick bites," said department officials, per The Kewanee Voice. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States." 

The organization further explained that one in five people bitten by an infected mosquito will experience symptoms, and approximately one in 50 will develop severe symptoms that could be fatal. 

Symptoms include nausea, fever, muscle aches, and headache. Unfortunately, there are no vaccines for the virus. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people, especially older adults, to protect themselves from being bitten, The Kewanee Voice reported. 

Why are disease-carrying mosquitoes concerning?

"People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from the virus," wrote The Kewanee Voice.

According to Greenly, rising global temperatures make it easier for mosquitoes to reproduce and spread diseases. They flourish in warm and humid temperatures. However, mosquitoes can also breed in dry climates. Droughts make them thirsty, so they turn to people and animals to feed on.

The rising temperatures are causing more warm and humid areas, as well as dry areas, making both prime places for mosquitoes to breed and spread disease.

What's being done about disease-carrying mosquitoes?

Utah State University is developing an artificial intelligence system to more accurately identify mosquitoes that carry diseases, such as the West Nile virus. 

IDPH officials said, "The best defense against West Nile virus is to practice the 'three R's': reduce, repel, and report," per The Kewanee Voice.

Dealing with mosquitoes is an excellent example of why it's vital to explore critical climate issues to better understand how to combat them.

x