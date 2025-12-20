Researchers stunned after making glowing discovery on deep-sea expedition: 'Might go on to be important'

A 2022 deep-sea expedition led scientists to discover more than 600 marine species. According to ABC News, scientists have officially identified at least three: the West Australian lantern shark and two new species of porcelain crabs.

The West Australian lantern shark (Etmopterus westraliensis) is a small shark measuring 40 centimeters, or about 15.75 inches. Discovered at a depth close to 2,000 feet, this small shark possesses bioluminescent organs that cause its body to glow in the dark, deep-sea environment.

Scientists also identified two new species of porcelain crabs from this deep-sea voyage. According to the Western Australian Museum, Porcellanella brevidentata and Porcellanella longiloba — according to ABC News, the two species can be distinguished by the color of the markings around the crabs' eyes — are the two newest porcelain crab species.

Though the differences in coloring were subtle, scientists were able to determine that the found crabs were, in fact, new species by looking at the crustaceans' DNA.

The identification of these new marine species comes years after the deep-sea expedition, which occurred in 2022, off the northwest coast of Australia in the Gascoyne Marine Park. Scientists needed time to confirm that the marine species were new by cross-checking international databases and coordinating with scientists globally, as well as comparing DNA data.

"I think all up, including things like crabs and the molluscs, there's close to 600 new species potentially from that one survey," said Dr. Will White, an ichthyologist with CSIRO Australian National Fish Collection, per ABC News.

Scientists also found two other shark species, sea stars, a scorpion fish, and the Carnarvon flapjack octopus on that deep-sea voyage, according to ABC News.

Deep-sea expeditions provide a better understanding of the ocean's depths and the wildlife that lives in these hard-to-reach areas. This research also helps gauge the impact that the world's warming climate has on these secluded marine life, as oceans warm and become more acidic as they absorb the world's increasing carbon pollution.

Deep-sea cameras are an essential tool in deep-sea research, allowing scientists to monitor and observe marine ecosystems without disturbing wildlife. These cameras help gauge species population health and can help drive conservation efforts for endangered wildlife species.

Recently, scientists were able to capture footage of a rare eel species, the faceless cusk, which was only discovered once between when it was first described in 1878 and this latest sighting.

In 2024, scientists used deep-sea cameras and bait to lure a rare species of shark, the roughskin dogfish, to help build a better population map of the species.

"It helps us monitor for the effects of climate change and discover new species that are not known, some of which might go on to be important," said John Keesing, CSIRO senior principal research scientist, per ABC News.

