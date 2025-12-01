Scientists reveal unexpected trend unfolding deep beneath ocean: 'Much more active than what we thought'

"I thought the deep ocean could be warming, but not so fast."

The deepest parts of the Arctic Ocean are experiencing unprecedented warming that scientists warn could accelerate disruptions to food systems and global weather patterns.

New research published by Science Advances revealed that temperature increases are penetrating to depths once considered isolated from surface changes — a troubling shift in one of Earth's most critical climate systems.

What's happening?

Researchers analyzing ocean data from 1990 to 2022 discovered that Arctic deep water between 2,000 and 2,600 meters (6,560 and 8,530 feet) is warming at 0.020 degrees Celsius (0.036 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Eurasian Basin.

The rate exceeds what geothermal heating alone can account for, suggesting that warming trends are extending deep below the ocean's surface.

The study found that warming in the Greenland Basin has diminished its cooling effect on the Arctic's deep waters. Meanwhile, the Lomonosov Ridge blocks this warming signal from reaching the Amerasian Basin, which maintains a slower warming rate of just 0.003 degrees Celsius (0.005 degrees Fahrenheit) per decade.

"The deep ocean is much more active than what we thought," said Xianyao Chen, a researcher involved with the study, per New Scientist. "I thought the deep ocean could be warming, but not so fast," she said regarding the heat transfer from warming Atlantic waters now reaching the ocean's most remote depths.

Why are warming temperatures important?

Warmer deep waters contribute directly to rising sea levels that threaten communities worldwide during storm surges and extreme weather events — patterns that, while they have always existed, have been supercharged by human activities.

Changes in temperature disrupt ocean circulation patterns that regulate global weather systems, potentially increasing the frequency and severity of hurricanes, floods, and droughts that damage homes and infrastructure.

Marine ecosystems face mounting pressure as warming waters force fish populations to migrate to new regions, disrupting commercial fisheries that millions depend on for food and income. Scientists predict these shifts could accelerate food insecurity in vulnerable communities already struggling with climate-related losses.

The increased warming also affects the Arctic's role as the planet's natural cooling system. The Greenland Basin has historically supplied very cold water to the Arctic Ocean via the Fram Strait. However, by around 2018, the deep Greenland Basin had warmed to temperatures comparable to those of the Eurasian Basin, per the study, eliminating its cooling effect entirely.

This thermal equilibration means the system now directly contributes to warming patterns, rather than helping to offset them.

What's being done about Arctic warming?

Scientists are developing improved ocean monitoring systems to track warming patterns and predict impacts on weather and food systems. Enhanced climate models help coastal communities prepare for extreme weather events, allowing for better planning and response.

Additionally, coastal communities are working to improve the health of natural barriers, such as restored wetlands and mangrove forests, to absorb storm surge and provide habitat for marine species adapting to warmer waters.

