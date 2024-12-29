Experts thrilled after deep-sea camera captures 'first-ever record' of elusive predator species

It looked like a shadow at first — but after several minutes, a rare species of deep-sea shark had swum by an underwater camera 54 times, delighting researchers.

The Miami Herald reported on the events, which happened in the Caribbean's Cayman Islands. A group of scientists, conducting the area's "first systematic investigation" of deep-sea biodiversity, lowered their camera to a depth of approximately 3,500 feet. They baited it with sardines and waited for sea life to appear — and sure enough, shortly thereafter, the roughskin dogfish appeared.

Several of the small sharks proceeded to swim back and forth 54 times over several minutes as researchers captured high-quality footage of this normally "cryptic" predator.

In their report published in the Journal of Fish Biology, the team called the recording "the first-ever record of the species" in the Cayman and central Caribbean. Not only is this helping in "adding a new species locality record," they wrote, but it "expands our knowledge of the distribution of the roughskin dogfish in the region."

Considering that the roughskin dogfish are usually only seen as bycatch, accidentally captured and killed by fishing boats and deep-sea trawlers, this is a great achievement in order to better understand the species. And, the team added in their paper, it highlights that video systems are a great method for "enhancing and expanding our understanding of the biology and diversity of deep-sea sharks."

Finding effective, noninvasive ways to document the existence of species like the roughskin dogfish is key for scientists who are working to maintain biodiversity and species knowledge. This is particularly important in conservation efforts; after all, a team cannot help an endangered population thrive if they don't know where and how they're living.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Similar research has helped to repopulate critically endangered species such as eagles and ospreys, gray wolves, pygmy hogs, and Siamese crocodiles.

Maintaining biodiversity is critical to ensuring that ecosystems stay healthy and functioning. As eminent scientific group The Royal Society puts it: "Biodiversity is essential for the processes that support all life on Earth, including humans. Without a wide range of animals, plants, and microorganisms, we cannot have the healthy ecosystems that we rely on to provide us with the air we breathe and the food we eat."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.