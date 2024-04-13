Parkgoer shares photos of concerning aftermath of wedding party: 'People who do this on purpose should be fined'

Your wedding day should be a happy and memorable occasion for you and your guests. One parkgoer had the unfortunate experience of witnessing the aftermath of some wasteful revelers.

One Redditor shared several photos to r/mildlyinfuriating, showing how a not-so-considerate wedding party left quite a mess after shooting off confetti cannons. The first photo shows several dressed-up people on a scenic bridge shooting off the cannons. The next photo shows a sign at the entrance to the bridge that reads, "No Vandalism, No Littering." The sign also lists fines of $1,000 and $500, respectively.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The following three photos show the litter left by these party people. The confetti is red hearts and white strips of paper that are strewn along the path and blown into the stream that flows below the bridge. While confetti can be a fun way to celebrate and makes for exciting photos, it has some detrimental impacts.

Texas State University created a PSA for graduates called "Glitter is Litter." In the post, the school discusses some of the main issues with using glitter and confetti while taking celebratory photos.

The article says: "Metallic confetti contains microplastics that are harmful to our water bodies. Confetti is shiny and can be mistaken as food by turtles, fish, and other animals." The post also suggests eco-friendly alternatives, such as tossing flower petals and leaves or blowing bubbles.

If confetti or glitter is important to your vision, there are options, as some companies create biodegradable versions. You could also create your own eco-friendly confetti using leaves and a hole punch.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Fellow followers of r/mildlyinfuriating echoed the original poster's sentiment. One Redditor said, "I believe people who do this on purpose should be fined unless they clean everything until it looks like nothing ever happened."

Another person gave a friendly suggestion: "If they were logical they coulda used rose petals in the cannon."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.