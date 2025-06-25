Meteorologists warn of deadly weather conditions across vast swaths of US this summer: 'Stay out of the sun'

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and check up on relatives and neighbors."

By now, you may have heard that it's going to be a hot summer.

The Pacific Northwest (PNW) endured a heat dome in mid-June, with temperatures in the 90s or 100s and strong winds that could spell disaster for wildfires, USA Today reported.

What's happening?

Scientists are forecasting high temperatures throughout the summer months of 2025.

2024 was announced as the hottest year on record, and 2025 is on track to compete for the title.

A heat dome refers to a weather system with high pressure that traps the warm air at ground level, keeping temperatures elevated around the clock.

The PNW experienced this in mid-June, but another heat dome is anticipated to impact the mid-Atlantic states in the final week of June.

Why is extreme heat important?

High heat is deadly. A recent report in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that from 1999 to 2023, 21,518 heat-related deaths were recorded. The number of annual heat-related deaths has been trending upward for the past few years.

Heat is only expected to rise as we continue to burn dirty energy and contribute heat-trapping pollution to the atmosphere. Experts warn against every fraction of the planet's overall increase in temperature.

Scientific consensus is that the threat of climate change goes beyond any natural, cyclical variations. Natural disasters have become more severe and more dangerous to communities as climate change has supercharged weather patterns.

Additionally, pointing to cold weather as evidence against climate change is a misunderstanding of the differences between weather and climate.

Weather refers to short-term conditions, while climate refers to long-term trends. Climate change describes the more extreme and unpredictable weather that deviates from prior long-term trends.

What's being done about extreme heat?

Extreme heat is just one of the effects of climate change.

Fortunately, many scientists and leaders around the world recognize the significance of climate change and are working to mitigate the negative impacts through new technologies and policies.

Beyond electing candidates who believe in the serious nature of climate change, individuals can take steps to prepare for extreme heat events. Some safety tips include staying hydrated, avoiding high-energy activities, and watching out for heat-related illness.

Installing solar panels, especially when coupled with battery storage, can be a strategic way to make your home more resilient to extreme weather. EnergySage offers a free service that provides quotes from vetted local solar installers, saving customers up to $10,000 on solar installation.

Heat waves can be taxing on the grid, but solar energy can keep your electricity running.

If you are experiencing a heat wave, Spokane, Washington's weather service advises: "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors."

