Meteorologists warn of dangerous conditions across US this summer: 'We will hear a lot about extremes'

Extreme heat can cause a wide variety of problems for people and for the environment.

Record-breaking heat could scorch large parts of the United States this summer, adding pressure to already stressed power grids and public health systems.

Beyond the U.S., countries across the Northern Hemisphere may be feeling some intense temperatures, according to Bloomberg, which reported on June 1 that road surfaces in China had hit 158°F — a harbinger of the sweltering heat to come.

What's happening?

The summer of 2025 is forecast to be fierce. AccuWeather predicts high heat, worsening droughts in areas prone to dry conditions, and the risk of harsh thunderstorms and tropical storms in others.

High temperatures can put a major strain on the grid as demand for electricity rises with increased use of air conditioning. A 2023 article in Eos explains a compounding issue is that rising temperatures all across the country mean that grids cannot easily share energy as they could in other months — everyone is in need, all at once.

It doesn't seem as though the summers will be cooling off anytime soon. The 10 warmest years on record all occurred from 2015 to 2024. And this season is predicted to continue the trend of higher-than-average temperatures.

"We will hear a lot about extremes this summer," Andrew Pedrini, a meteorologist with Atmospheric G2, told Bloomberg.

Why is extreme heat concerning?

Extreme heat can cause a number of serious problems for people and for the environment.

The human body faces severe risks when exposed to high temperatures for extended periods. And while certain seasonal and regional temperatures are not historically abhorrent, "Fossil fuel-driven climate change is responsible for 37% of global heat-related deaths. Communities with fewer resources are hit hardest," according to the American Public Health Association.

Extreme heat is also costly from a purely financial perspective. A 2021 report from the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, with analysis from Vivid Economics, estimated that by 2030, increased heat associated with climate change could cost the U.S. $200 billion in productivity losses.

Extreme heat and subsequent impacts on drought and rainfall can also wreak havoc on plants' natural growth cycles while influencing the movement of pests and other perils for crops. Decreased yields strain food systems, disrupt supply chains, and cost farmers as well as consumers.

Hot, dry conditions can heighten the risk of devastating wildfires as well. Along with hazards to human health, homes, and businesses, such destruction also threatens fragile wildlife habitats and the biodiversity on which all things depend.

As the air warms, it can hold more moisture. This increased moisture can lead to more severe storms. While extreme weather events have always been a part of life on Earth, scientists agree that human-caused climate change can exacerbate them, making heavy rainfall, droughts, and more increasingly dangerous for communities around the world.

What can be done about extreme heat?

With the effects of rising global temperatures affecting more people than ever before, it's important to keep in mind that historically marginalized groups — such as residents of low- and middle-income countries as well as unhoused populations everywhere — likely will continue to be disproportionately impacted. Understanding the lethal threats of extreme heat in our neighborhoods can inform advocacy strategies, ensuring that everyone can have access to life-saving cooling stations and clean water.

Localized understanding is also key to planning for trips to places where higher temperatures may pose safety risks. Hiking in an unfamiliar location, for example, or during a new time of year should prompt some weather monitoring as well as preparations for how to stay cool and hydrated.

Ultimately, mitigating the harms of rising global temperatures will require meaningful actions to address human-caused climate change. Transitioning to cleaner vehicles and renewable energy sources are among the steps individuals can take — but they can be far more effective when executed on a mass scale. Talking with friends and family about these options as well as activities like organizing greener community solutions and supporting pro-environment policies close to home can be a free and powerful force multiplier for far-reaching change.

